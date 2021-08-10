5 Fortnite skins that are crucial to the storyline

A lot of the skins in Fortnite are created for the sole purpose of enhancing the user experience. The game is more fun when the avatar isn't a generic military character. The experience gets even better when there are outside characters that become a part of the game.

There are some characters and skins that make their way into Fortnite for exclusive purposes. For example, in Chapter 2, Season 7, the Rick Sanchez skin is aiding in the fight of the loopers against the aliens. It is also an in-game NPC. Aside from being a fun collaboration with the Rick and Morty franchise, the skin has a tangible impact on the story.

However, there are a massive number of skins added to Fortnite every season. Many of them have a crucial impact on the game's narrative. This article dives into five examples of skins that changed the plot.

Some Fortnite skins add a more than aesthetic value

5) Singularity

Singularity was a part of the Chapter 1 Season 9 battle pass. There's a theory floating in the community that Singularity is Paradigm, a character from Season X, who was integral to the finale of Chapter 1 and the arrival of Chapter 2. Either way, Singularity saved the Zero Point, which has remained a huge part of the storyline moving forward.

Singularity. Image via Epic Games

4) Mecha Cuddle Master

In June, the Mecha Cuddle Master skin was a Crew pack skin, meaning that only subscribers had access to it. She arrived from a different reality, something that important characters have done in the past. She's also plotting revenge, which means she's likely to impact the story for a while.

Mecha Cuddle Master. Image via Epic Games

3) Drift

Drift was the first person from the real world that got transported into Fortnite. At the time, that was a huge event. Largely thanks to Drift's appearance, people from the real world and other realities have all made their way to Fortnite. The game and the storyline would not be the same without Drift coming first. He made a reappearance at the Rift Tour event, so it's likely his impact on Fortnite is far from over.

Drift. Image via Epic Games

2) Midas

Midas was the mastermind behind the events of so many seasons. He first appeared in Chapter 2, Season 2, but was extremely influential in the next couple of seasons even after his "death." Given that his death was likely faked, he could still be pulling some strings in the Fortnite storyline.

1) The Visitor

The Visitor is largely responsible for most of what happens in Fortnite. He was the first visitor from another timeline, and that was the jumping-off point for almost everything that came next, from rifts to the Zero Point and all of that. He also saved the island by using the rifts to teleport into the In-Between.

2 years ago, the Visitor left the old island with his rocket in the Launch event. 🚀#Fortnite #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/N4PlGKmKIs — Ozurian (@OzurianArt) June 30, 2020

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen