"Winter is coming": Fortnite stars SypherPK and Tabor Hill hint at Game of Thrones collaboration

Fortnite's festive season this time around may get excessively cold. With the phrase "Winter is coming" being tossed around by popular content creators, such as SypherPK and Tabor Hill, a possible Game of Thrones collaboration could be in the works.

However, for the time being there's not much information at hand. While a wintry theme is no doubt coming to the game, the collaboration at the moment is based on hearsay. Nevertheless, there is some evidence to go on.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko It's also safe to say we *might* be getting a Game of Thrones Collaboration in Chapter 3, considering both @/SypherPK & @/TaborTimeYT have teased the phrase "Winter is coming" ❄️🐲 It's also safe to say we *might* be getting a Game of Thrones Collaboration in Chapter 3, considering both @/SypherPK & @/TaborTimeYT have teased the phrase "Winter is coming" ❄️🐲 https://t.co/Tm9EC8m5Fg

Is there anymore proof of the Fortnite x Game of Thrones collaboration?

The mysterious insider who predicted the Pyramids forming, corruption spreading and Doctor Slone setting a new camp, also spoke about a magic-themed season. Although this was stated for Fortnite Season 9, who's to say it can't come true in Chapter 3 Season 1?

Based on the information, the theme is winter and magic. Both of these elements correlate well to Game of Thrones. Furthermore, given that it's due to begin in December, the timing couldn't be more perfect.

According to the insider, weapons can be enchanted, sorcerers can activate live-prop disguises and a Castle Village POI will be present on the map. Taking into account all these elements, an upcoming collaboration could indeed be in the works.

What can players expect to see if the collaboration comes to fruition?

Game of Thrones has a huge fan following. With that being the case, developers are bound to add numerous things from the franchise. While the Castle POI is purely speculative, NPCs and cosmetics will definitely be part of the collaboration.

Dragons could make an appearance, but it's unlikely that they would be featured as wildlife. Even with riding mechanics in development, mounting a fire-breathing dragon won't bode well for balanced gameplay.

Mescuit  @Mescuit Fortnite X Game Of Thrones Concept Fortnite X Game Of Thrones Concept https://t.co/ZtaReFQEm2

Additionally, players can expect to see a Game of Thrones Creative Hub as well. Players will be able to interact with numerous characters from the franchise and complete mini-quests for XP.

Will the cosmetics be Battle Pass exclusives or purchasable from the Item Shop?

Fortnite News & Leaks @FortniteBRFeed Carnage will be in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass! Carnage will be in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass! https://t.co/HW7F2mOscp

This is one of the hardest questions to answer. For instance, Carnage did not create as much hype as Naruto did, yet the cosmetic was a Battle Pass (BP) exclusive. While this could have been due to IP limitations, it's a valid example of how random these things can be.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, if Epic games is releasing multiple cosmetics, it's more than likely that it will be available for purchase from the Item Shop. As of now, that's all the information available regarding the Fortnite x Game of Thrones collaboration. Hopefully, leakers will be able to uncover more details soon.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. Should Fortnite add in Dragons? Oh yes! Please, no! 1 votes so far