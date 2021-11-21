Fortnite v18.40 update to change the map into a snowy paradise for Winterfest 2021

With the holiday season fast approaching, Fortnite Island will be getting a holiday makeover for Winterfest 2021.

Winterfest is a Fortnite event and Epic's way to celebrate the holiday season in the game. As Christmas approaches, leakers have dug up some crucial information about the upcoming snowy Winterfest 2021 event in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 8 is on its final lap and Epic has already pushed the latest update in the form of the recent v18.40 patch. While all these new changes will all lead up to the season finale live event, there are a lot of other things that hint that the developers are planning for the future.

Leaks reveal new files related to Winterfest 2021 in Fortnite v18.40 update

HYPEX @HYPEX The Frozen Fireworks challenge from Season 1 got updated in 18.40, and Crackshot's Cabin got updated in 18.30.. Looks like those winter vibes from Season 1 are definitely coming back! The Frozen Fireworks challenge from Season 1 got updated in 18.40, and Crackshot's Cabin got updated in 18.30.. Looks like those winter vibes from Season 1 are definitely coming back! https://t.co/KKFPDtNJip

The new leaks come via notable leaker HYPEX, who claims that developers have refreshed the 'Frozen Fireworks' challenge with the Fortnite v18.40 update. The challenge is a recall from Season 1, and was done with Crackshot Cabin in the previous update.

Fortnite Chapter 2 had a Winterfest Lodge where players could find new presents every day. Epic could do something similar with this year's Winterfest, which will be happening in Chapter 3. This year's winter event will likely draw inspiration from Fortnitemares 2021.

Epic had gone all out with the Halloween event and had offered a ton of new rewards, skins, challenges, and other things.

HYPEX had even suggested something related to a "big butter cake," when responding to Mark Rein's tweet.

However, it's still not clear what this secret cake is and how it will fit into Fortnite WinterFest 2021.

Earlier, ShiinaBR, another well-known leaker, had shared information that the developers had added "strings" related to the upcoming winter event. Apparently, they hinted at many gifts for players during the event.

This might work similarly to how Fortnite rewards work, albeit with a Winterfest vibe to it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is also a chance that a winter version of Dr. Slone's skin might be available at some point during the event.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan