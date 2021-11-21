Fortnite Chapter 3 map 'Artemis' leak: Greek mythology theme & new POIs

The Fortnite Chapter 3 map finally has a name. According to the latest information from leaker ShiinaBR, the new map will be codenamed "Artemis". In Greek religion, Artemis is the Goddess of wild animals, hunting and vegetation among other things.

Sadly, there are no further details regarding the same. However, based on leaks and "map concepts," few conclusions can be drawn. Although these are likely to change, for now they can provide a better understanding as to what loopers can expect.

Will the Fortnite Chapter 3 have a mythological theme?

Even though this does not follow the normal pattern of the storyline, it may be possible. Given that a massive Pyramid currently exists in Season 8, the developers could be hinting at old world themes.

Furthermore, with skins such as Lyra (based on Medusa) already in-game, building upon a Greek mythological theme would be easy. With Epic Games consistently finding ways to raise the bar, this may become a reality.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Grab the Snakes and Stones Pack, Inspired by The undisputed champ of the staring contest, Lyra has one stone-cold glaze.Grab the Snakes and Stones Pack, Inspired by @nollobandz now! The undisputed champ of the staring contest, Lyra has one stone-cold glaze.Grab the Snakes and Stones Pack, Inspired by @nollobandz now! https://t.co/wjMsg9bswG

What could the Fortnite Chapter 3 map look like? Will it feature diverse biomes and new wildlife?

Based on the concept design by EDMIRE2k, the Fortnite Chapter 3 map will be very diverse. It will feature numerous biomes, such as deserts, ice, volcanoes and tiny islands connected to the mainland.

According to the artist, his concept is based on an actual prototype of the new map.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) My Fortnite Chapter 3 map ‘concept’ (using this for a pinned tweet for new visitors) https://t.co/ydITy8aJ3r

Coming to wildlife, given that Artemis is the goddess of hunting and vegetation, new animals could also be added in. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Epic Games even added brand new hunting mechanics.

Will any old POIs be present on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map?

Old POIs have a certain charm and appeal that can't be matched even today. With the community clamoring for them to make a return, the Fortnite Chapter 3 map could contain some old "OG" locations.

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k Chapter 3 POIs - a hint



Think back to the mothership and the things that were floating inside before it starting abducting things. Chapter 3 POIs - a hintThink back to the mothership and the things that were floating inside before it starting abducting things.

aditya @ind_investor @EDMIRE2k Lucky Landing , catty, butter barn, sunny steps, pirate ship. So the last reality was abducting pois from the flipside map 🙄🙄 @EDMIRE2k Lucky Landing , catty, butter barn, sunny steps, pirate ship. So the last reality was abducting pois from the flipside map 🙄🙄

According to the creator of the concept Fortnite Chapter 3 map, the old POIs will indeed be returning to the game. Popular locations such as Lucky Landing, Butter Barn and Pirate Ship may be present in the new Chapter.

However, many state that this is not possible since the "OG" map was destroyed. Nevertheless, given that Pleasant Park has been in-game since Chapter 1, bringing back old locations is just a matter of adding assets to the game. For now, all players can do is hope for the best.

