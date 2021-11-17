Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Sliding mechanic seemingly confirmed, new map, Black Hole event, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been heavily hinted at in leaks and is now corroborated by new findings. Based on the information from fresh leaks, the new chapter should start on December 7.

With a brand new Chapter around the corner, the possibilities are going to be endless. Although Epic Games is yet to disclose any new additions to the game, leakers have been compiling information for months. Here's a look at some of the most promising ones so far.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

What can players expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 based on leaks?

1) Sliding mechanics for added mobility

Sliding mechanics have all but been confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 3. It will add more movement mechanics to the game and brings it up to speed with its contemporaries in the battle royale genre.

Additionally, with new mechanics, gameplay styles will evolve as well. Rather than simply going downhill, players will soon be able to slide properly. This will add to the mobility factor of the game and incentivise the use of high ground more.

Given that this has been in development for some time, it will more than likely launch on day one of Fortnite Chapter 3. Players can expect the new mechanic's stats to be adjusted over time.

2) New map with diverse biomes

From the events of Season 8, reality as we know it is coming to an end. This means that a brand new map may appear in Fortnite Chapter 3. Although there are some artist impressions of the upcoming map, it's unlikely they will look similar.

As of now, there are no confirmed leaks detailing the new map. However, based on community feedback, the developers are bound to add more diverse biomes. A reimagined Fortnite Chapter 1 map has also been rumored and could be a huge hit.

3) Black Hole event

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey [ SEASON SPOILER ]



It appears we will be going "Night Night" this season with two strings:



- Game Update Available

- An update is available. Please close the game if you are ready to install the latest update.



Night Night is the codename for the "to be continued" screen.

During the v18.40 update, the "NightNight" file was updated. This means that the Black Hole event to bring in Fortnite Chapter 3 is all but confirmed. According to leaks, downtime will last for two days. During this time, the game will be unplayable.

4) Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine @UnrealEngine



Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Early Access!Find out more and go hands-on with Nanite, Lumen, and all of the exciting new tools and features: unrealengine.com/blog/unreal-en…

While unconfirmed at the moment, Fortnite Chapter 3 may run on Unreal Engine 5. With Epic Games being the company behind Unreal Engine in the first place, porting their title to the new engine shouldn't pose a significant challenge.

Since modding tools for UE5 already exist, this is not a pipe dream. If the change doesn't take place in Chapter 3, it is more than likely that this change will occur in 2022.

