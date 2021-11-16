Fortnite leak seemingly confirms major map changes, Black Hole event, and more during Chapter 2 Season 8 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is fast approaching its end and the community is eager to learn if there is going to be a Season 9 or will players dive right into a new chapter with a new map and more. New leaks are coming out every hour and they suggest Chapter 3 might be inevitable this December 2021.

The latest leak to surface gives players a hint as to what the end of Season 8 will look like before a massive downtime takes over in preparation for Chapter 3 Season 1. Players can also expect a live event similar to the Black Hole event that took place two years ago.

While Epic Games has not officially suggested that Chapter 3 is coming, the leaks heavily point to the possibility that Chapter 2 Season 9 will not be a reality.

Black Hole live event and more rumored to be coming at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite

Popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has posted about the end of season strings that players can expect to see in early December when Season 8 of Fortnite finally comes to an end.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey [ SEASON SPOILER ]



It appears we will be going "Night Night" this season with two strings:



- Game Update Available

- An update is available. Please close the game if you are ready to install the latest update.



Night Night is the codename for the "to be continued" screen. [ SEASON SPOILER ]It appears we will be going "Night Night" this season with two strings:- Game Update Available- An update is available. Please close the game if you are ready to install the latest update.Night Night is the codename for the "to be continued" screen.

This is basically for the 'to be continued' screen that players get at the end of every season before they accept the next major season update. The revelation comes after the name of the live event was also leaked on Twitter.

Hypex, another popular Fortnite leaker, posted the name of the upcoming Season 8 live event that will take place right at the end. Co-incidentally it is named "The End", which is the same as the name of the live event that took place in Chapter 1 Season X.

It is still an encrypted playlist and most players are not able to view it in the game. However, this suggests that massive map changes are incoming and players can expect an entirely new map in Chapter 3 Season 1 as the Cube Queen seems determined to lay waste to the current island.

