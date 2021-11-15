How much will the Naruto skin in Fortnite cost? Expected pricing and more

The long wait is finally coming to an end as Fortnite Naruto skins are hours away from release. However, their arrival has made fans curious about the pricing of the skins and other cosmetics.

The Fortnite Naruto crossover doesn't only consist of the protagonist and a few other cosmetics. Instead, several popular Naruto characters will arrive as outfits along with back blings, pickaxes, and emotes. Clearly, this is going to burn a deep hole in the pockets of those willing to buy the entire bundle.

Fortnite always allows players to buy skins individually, which might help a few people save money. However, the collection wouldn't feel as great sitting in the Locker without all of the skins and cosmetics, and it will certainly come with a hefty price tag, somewhere between 4,000-6,000 V-bucks.

Fortnite Naruto skin cost and bundle pricing

Based on the leaks, Naruto is not alone in his Fortnite collaboration. He also brings along Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi character outfits, as well as other cosmetics. With all of these items, players expect this to be the costliest cosmetic bundle so far.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk How many V-Bucks do you think this Naruto collaboration is going to cost? Without discounts, I'm guessing 10,000. With discounts, maybe 7,500. How many V-Bucks do you think this Naruto collaboration is going to cost? Without discounts, I'm guessing 10,000. With discounts, maybe 7,500.

According to players, the Fortnite Naruto skin could be a legendary skin worth 2,000 V-bucks. The other characters could be epic skins and cost 1,500 V-bucks each. This means that the skins alone would cost 6,500 V-bucks.

Ember Silver @silver_ember @ThisIsITalk The skins separate will likely cost 6000. I think a bundle would be 4000, maybe 3000 if they're generous. If the leak showed EVERY cosmetic, then the pickaxe is probably a Creative reward. But who knows? @ThisIsITalk The skins separate will likely cost 6000. I think a bundle would be 4000, maybe 3000 if they're generous. If the leak showed EVERY cosmetic, then the pickaxe is probably a Creative reward. But who knows?

Fortunately, Epic Games is known to offer discounts to players when they purchase skins in bundles. Therefore, players might get the skins for a lower price if they buy them along with emotes, back blings, and pickaxes.

Fortnite x Naruto may be the biggest Epic Games collab yet

A hefty price tag of 6,000-7,000 V-bucks makes sense for the Fortnite Naruto skins, as it might be the biggest collab in the game so far. The collab is so popular that Japan has Fortnite x Naruto advertisements in prime locations. From subways to buildings, there is a banner or a poster everywhere around the country.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Honestly, I'm not sure if I should keep posting these? If you're interested, I'll keep posting them, but they show next to nothing new, so it's up to y'all.



(Image by Another Naruto advertisement found in Japan!! 🔥Honestly, I'm not sure if I should keep posting these? If you're interested, I'll keep posting them, but they show next to nothing new, so it's up to y'all.(Image by @knk_iao Another Naruto advertisement found in Japan!! 🔥Honestly, I'm not sure if I should keep posting these? If you're interested, I'll keep posting them, but they show next to nothing new, so it's up to y'all.(Image by @knk_iao) https://t.co/J1WfeSqai3

It seems like Epic Games is expecting players to buy the skins in huge numbers. Naruto's popularity will help Fortnite sell these bundles even if they are priced a little higher than any other cosmetic bundle in the game. A hefty price tag of 7,000 V-bucks is not going to stop Naruto fans at all.

