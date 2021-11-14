Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 final update (v18.40): Naruto Skin, End-of-season event, Travis Scott removed, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's curtain call draws ever closer as the end of season live event approaches. However, players will see one last update arrive before the season finally ends. Update v18.40 seems to be one of the biggest this season and has a lot in store for players.

Fortnite update v18.40 will arrive on November 16, less than three weeks before Chapter 2 Season 8 is supposed to end. This update will include everything needed for the end-of-season event, along with the much-awaited Naruto collaboration.

This update might sprovide more information on the arrival of Chapter 3 and how the Cube Queen will bring an end to the ongoing chapter.

Everything that will arrive with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite Naruto crossover has been teased for weeks before finally getting a confirmed release date. This happens on November 16, along with update v18.40. Come Tuesday, fans have reason to be excited as they will finally be able to see all the rumored Naruto characters and cosmetics in the item shop.

Leaks suggest that the update will introduce popular characters from the anime, including Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. Apart from the skin variants, players can also expect several Naruto-themed cosmetics, including Kunai Knives, Shurikens, and a new Kono map to the Creative mode.

Aside from the Fortnite Naruto crossover, update v18.40 will also try and remove Travis Scott from the game. Epic Games is already offering players the option to refund all cosmetics from the Travis Scott collaboration after the Astroworld 2021 incident.

Update v18.40 will shed more light on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's live event

Epic Games will bring in all the game files necessary for the end-of-season event along with Fortnite update v18.40. Fans predict this will include the return of the Black Hole from Chapter 1 Season X. This might also introduce a new stage at the Convergence pyramid.

Clearly, Fortnite update v18.40 is going to be one of the biggest ones of the season so far. Not only in terms of cosmetics, but it also brings a lot to the table storywise. It remains to be seen how the story transitions to the next season/chapter.

