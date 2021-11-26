Fortnite Chapter 3 map allegedly leaked in new teaser trailer

On November 24, Epic Games officially announced the end date of this reality and the start of Fortnite Chapter 3. In the trailer, characters from the game, including an IO agent, can be seen making their final stand against the Cube Queen.

However, the most interesting part about the teaser is what's shown towards the end. After the screen goes black, written in bold, "THE END" appears on the screen. At first, it doesn't seem like much, but an upside-down outline can be seen upon closer observation.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET



fn.gg/TheEnd Welcome to the beginning of The End.Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET Welcome to the beginning of The End.Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ETfn.gg/TheEnd https://t.co/KbhSRR3KqL

Theorists immediately began speculating that this could be the first glimpse of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. Sadly, no one has been able to confirm the same. However, as it turns out, the outline plays perfectly into the Flipside theory.

Is Epic honestly teasing Fortnite Chapter 3's map?

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko If the Flipside Theory checks out, this could be an example of where the Chapter 3 Map is!



In yesterday's "The End" Teasers, an island's outline was found, and thanks to @/FN_Assist we may have a first look on the next Map's shape! (A rough one at least) If the Flipside Theory checks out, this could be an example of where the Chapter 3 Map is!In yesterday's "The End" Teasers, an island's outline was found, and thanks to @/FN_Assist we may have a first look on the next Map's shape! (A rough one at least) https://t.co/JqCx09yU8a

According to official information, the answer is unknown. But based on speculation, the outline did indeed tease the new Fortnite Chapter 3 map. Many believe the new island was even showcased in the Impostor Mode trailer.

According to leakers, the developers are known for distorting map details, throwing fans off track, and confusing them. Given that this has been done before, it wouldn't be a surprise for it to happen again.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko @NotGrammyNorma Same reason they added extra mountains in the Season X Trailer, showed Happy Hamlet in one of the snowy mountains in the Season 6 Trailer, the Durr Burger head in its place in the NBA Collab Trailer, trust me they do it a lot @NotGrammyNorma Same reason they added extra mountains in the Season X Trailer, showed Happy Hamlet in one of the snowy mountains in the Season 6 Trailer, the Durr Burger head in its place in the NBA Collab Trailer, trust me they do it a lot

In addition to the map, pictures on IO computers within the Impostor LTM also showcased an unknown island. The topographical features were different from the present island, and never before seen POIs were present.

While these could have just been assets used in Impostor mode, they could have also been early hints for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. It's hard to be sure of the facts when Epic is involved.

Nevertheless, the possibility of the Flipside theory still holds firm. With it being the only logical means to escape the island, players could catch a glimpse of it during the live event.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz And these images makes more sense now, since new island is above or under the current island I.O probably know how it looks like.



First image is from Impostors Imagined Order PC, and The End teaser trailer text kinda fits with these mountains And these images makes more sense now, since new island is above or under the current island I.O probably know how it looks like.First image is from Impostors Imagined Order PC, and The End teaser trailer text kinda fits with these mountains https://t.co/ExgTwKtEcv

What is the Flipside theory, and how is it connected to Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Flipside theory states that Fortnite Chapter 3 is either below or above the current island. The only way to reach the Flipside is via the IO Bridge, which was teased by Donald Mustard himself a while ago.

According to the theory, loopers will escape this reality by using the Zero Point to open a rift to a new one. With an IO bunker located next to the end-of-season event POI, this theory may become a reality.

However, for now, all loopers can do is ponder the possibilities and wait for reality to end.

