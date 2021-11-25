Donald Mustard hints at the Foundation skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games has officially revealed Fortnite Chapter 3. In just a few days, a brand new reality is going to begin. Although not much is known about it, players are hopeful for a new beginning.

With things coming to an end, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, took to Twitter to share his thoughts. During the course of the conversation, he revealed that his favorite Chapter 2 character is the Foundation.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard The End of Chapter Two has begun. Let’s celebrate and ‘remember when’! The End of Chapter Two has begun. Let’s celebrate and ‘remember when’! https://t.co/zTA1c52RLs

While this may not seem like much, Donald Mustard is known for dropping subtle hints about upcoming collaborations in Fortnite. So the question to be asked is, "Is Donald Mustard hinting at the Foundation becoming a skin?"

Will the Foundation become a Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Vidya Chat @VidyaChat



Updated to include the newest Radiohead tease.

(Also leakers report Matrix Skins coming in December) "It's undeniable @DonaldMustard tweets teases on his account for future collaborations, so who's ready for the inevitable Samus and Matrix cosmetics in @FortniteGame ?"Updated to include the newest Radiohead tease.(Also leakers report Matrix Skins coming in December) "It's undeniable @DonaldMustard tweets teases on his account for future collaborations, so who's ready for the inevitable Samus and Matrix cosmetics in @FortniteGame?"Updated to include the newest Radiohead tease.(Also leakers report Matrix Skins coming in December) https://t.co/n3W9pEeDet

Judging by past instances, it's safe to assume that this is the likely scenario. Given that the Foundation is a highly requested skin in the community, he may finally be added back during Fortnite Chapter 3. However, this could come at a cost.

Based on the game's lore, only characters that have been looped appear as skins. If Epic Games stays true to this, then the Foundation has to become part of the Loop. This comes at the cost of his very existence or does it?

If he's added to the Battle Pass, does that mean he'll sacrifice himself during the Fortnite Season 8 live event?

EDMIRE @EDMIRE2k @TheWinterManTWM She’s not looped. Snapshots can be made of characters even if they aren’t looped. Simply being on the island can cause snapshots to made. Like how many jonesy’s there are. John jones was never looped before, yet has tons of snapshots. @TheWinterManTWM She’s not looped. Snapshots can be made of characters even if they aren’t looped. Simply being on the island can cause snapshots to made. Like how many jonesy’s there are. John jones was never looped before, yet has tons of snapshots.

According to several theories, characters don't need to be looped in order to have their skins in game. For instance, the Cube Queen is not part of the Loop. She hails from another reality. Yet her skin is part of the Battle Pass.

This means that there are snapshots of her within the Loop despite her being alive. Going by logic, the Foundation needn't have to die to become a Battle Pass skin. However, as of now, these are all just fan theories and speculations.

What other important characters can players expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Luis618000 @luis618000



"Ready for control from snow"



I made in 3D Winter Slone concept published in Epic Survey! Hope you all like it!



Likes❤️and RT´s♻️appreciated!

#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteArt #FortniteConcepts ❄️Winter Slone - Fortnite Concept❄️"Ready for control from snow"I made in 3D Winter Slone concept published in Epic Survey! Hope you all like it!Likes❤️and RT´s♻️appreciated! ❄️Winter Slone - Fortnite Concept❄️"Ready for control from snow"I made in 3D Winter Slone concept published in Epic Survey! Hope you all like it!Likes❤️and RT´s♻️appreciated!#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteArt #FortniteConcepts https://t.co/SgejeZNggR

Players can expect minor protagonists to be part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass. They will likely feature as NPCs for the new season. Additionally, concept design skins like Charlotte, may also be included.

When it comes to major characters in the storyline, Doctor Slone, Jonsey, the Foundation, and quite possibly other members of the Seven may be showcased. However, for now, players should take all this with a pinch of salt.

