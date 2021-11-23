Fortnite Chapter 3: Top 7 most anticipated collaborations

Lady Gaga, Samus Aran, the Rock, and others may be featured as collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3. Ever since information was leaked during the Apple versus Epic Games trials, players have been requesting to have them featured in-game.

While few, such as LeBron James, did indeed get featured, the rest have been left out. According to information from HYPEX, there's a chance that the remaining collaborations will feature in the new Chapter.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here are the collabs that were mentioned in the Apple v. Epic documents but didn't happen yet, most likely all for Chapter 3!



Which ones are you looking forward to the most? 👀 Here are the collabs that were mentioned in the Apple v. Epic documents but didn't happen yet, most likely all for Chapter 3!Which ones are you looking forward to the most? 👀 https://t.co/noYThRUBdU

Players can expect these collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3

7) Lady Gaga

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Could this singer be part of a Rift Tour 2022? 👀 A new female singer will be added to the game in the long-term future, according to @qCandywing & Donald Mustard!Could this singer be part of a Rift Tour 2022? 👀 A new female singer will be added to the game in the long-term future, according to @qCandywing & Donald Mustard!Could this singer be part of a Rift Tour 2022? 👀

Lady Gaga, J. Balvin and Ariana Grande were to appear in-game in 2021. However, only the latter two made it. This means that plans for a possible collaboration with Lady Gaga are still in the works.

Given her fame, there's a high chance that she may be the headline act for Fortnite Chapter 3's first digital concert.

6) Samus Aran

Vidya Chat @VidyaChat



Updated to include the newest Radiohead tease.

(Also leakers report Matrix Skins coming in December) "It's undeniable @DonaldMustard tweets teases on his account for future collaborations, so who's ready for the inevitable Samus and Matrix cosmetics in @FortniteGame ?"Updated to include the newest Radiohead tease.(Also leakers report Matrix Skins coming in December) "It's undeniable @DonaldMustard tweets teases on his account for future collaborations, so who's ready for the inevitable Samus and Matrix cosmetics in @FortniteGame?"Updated to include the newest Radiohead tease.(Also leakers report Matrix Skins coming in December) https://t.co/n3W9pEeDet

The Samus Aran collaboration was one of the most anticipated within the community. However, plans fell through. Although it's not known why, it's likely due to the new IP which was released in October this year. Hopefully, players will be able to catch a glimpse of Samus in Fortnite Chapter 3.

5) Katniss Everdeen

Katniss Everdeen was poised to come to Fortnite after conquering the competition at the Hunger Games. Sadly, things didn't work out. Nevertheless, she may yet make an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 3.

4) The Rock

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 No way this mf has connections with Fortnite, people are saying he voices The Foundation? No way this mf has connections with Fortnite, people are saying he voices The Foundation? https://t.co/nahP9GNEdh

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most popular personalities in this reality. According to the leaked documents, he was expected to be added to the game during Q1 of 2021. However, that didn't happen.

While many claim that he's secretly the Foundation, that's unlikely to be the case. Nevertheless, players will be hoping to see him in all his glory in Fortnite Chapter 3.

3) The Bride

Dame Falcon @Dame_Falcon Uma Thurman's The Bride from Kill Bill showed up in a leak for a Fortnite collab. I have said she has to be a Mortal Kombat guest character. She's perfect for MK11. Hoping that leak means Tarantino is open to video game licensing. Uma Thurman's The Bride from Kill Bill showed up in a leak for a Fortnite collab. I have said she has to be a Mortal Kombat guest character. She's perfect for MK11. Hoping that leak means Tarantino is open to video game licensing. https://t.co/ennrvWficC

The Bride from the Kill Bill movies has been a part of pop-culture since the early 2000's. The character embodies a strong personality and the will to survive. Given these characteristics, it's no wonder the developers wanted to add her to the Battle Royale game.

2) John McClane

Grant M 🇨🇦 @GrantMichell1

twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… Fortnite @FortniteGame Stay on your toes.



The new Flatfoot Outfit is available in the Item Shop now! Stay on your toes.The new Flatfoot Outfit is available in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/Xxo66DdPas This new fortnite skin with the taped gun back bling, outfit and bare foot, reminds me of John McClane from Die Hard, but a female version of him This new fortnite skin with the taped gun back bling, outfit and bare foot, reminds me of John McClane from Die Hard, but a female version of him twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

John McClane is a fictional character from the Die Hard movie franchise and has been part of the action genre for over three decades. He recently appeared in the Warzone Battle Royale game as well.

Given this, Epic Games may reconsider having him in Fortnite for the time being. However, it's too early to say anything at the moment.

1) Snake Plissken

Snake Plissken from the post-apocalyptic classic Escape from New York would have been the perfect skin for the current season. Given his backstory and personality, he would have been the ideal candidate to lead the resistance against the Cube Queen. Nevertheless, loopers will keep hoping to see him in the next Chapter.

