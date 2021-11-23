Fortnite Chapter 3: Top 7 most anticipated collaborations

Lady Gaga, Samus Aran, the Rock, and others may be featured as collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3. Ever since information was leaked during the Apple versus Epic Games trials, players have been requesting to have them featured in-game.
While few, such as LeBron James, did indeed get featured, the rest have been left out. According to information from HYPEX, there's a chance that the remaining collaborations will feature in the new Chapter.
Players can expect these collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3
7) Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga, J. Balvin and Ariana Grande were to appear in-game in 2021. However, only the latter two made it. This means that plans for a possible collaboration with Lady Gaga are still in the works.
Given her fame, there's a high chance that she may be the headline act for Fortnite Chapter 3's first digital concert.
6) Samus Aran
The Samus Aran collaboration was one of the most anticipated within the community. However, plans fell through. Although it's not known why, it's likely due to the new IP which was released in October this year. Hopefully, players will be able to catch a glimpse of Samus in Fortnite Chapter 3.
5) Katniss Everdeen
Katniss Everdeen was poised to come to Fortnite after conquering the competition at the Hunger Games. Sadly, things didn't work out. Nevertheless, she may yet make an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 3.
4) The Rock
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most popular personalities in this reality. According to the leaked documents, he was expected to be added to the game during Q1 of 2021. However, that didn't happen.
While many claim that he's secretly the Foundation, that's unlikely to be the case. Nevertheless, players will be hoping to see him in all his glory in Fortnite Chapter 3.
3) The Bride
The Bride from the Kill Bill movies has been a part of pop-culture since the early 2000's. The character embodies a strong personality and the will to survive. Given these characteristics, it's no wonder the developers wanted to add her to the Battle Royale game.
2) John McClane
John McClane is a fictional character from the Die Hard movie franchise and has been part of the action genre for over three decades. He recently appeared in the Warzone Battle Royale game as well.
Given this, Epic Games may reconsider having him in Fortnite for the time being. However, it's too early to say anything at the moment.
1) Snake Plissken
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Snake Plissken from the post-apocalyptic classic Escape from New York would have been the perfect skin for the current season. Given his backstory and personality, he would have been the ideal candidate to lead the resistance against the Cube Queen. Nevertheless, loopers will keep hoping to see him in the next Chapter.