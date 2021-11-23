Fortnite's The Foundation is the hero we may need to defeat Cube Queen

The Foundation escaped Gotham and made it back to Fortnite's Loop. After a brief tussle with Batman Who Laughs, he finally went in search of Jonesy. However, with the island rapidly destabilizing, fate hangs in the balance.

Despite the Imagined Order setting up 'Fort Guava,' to launch a counter-attack, their plans are bound to fail. This leads to an interesting scenario, wherein the Foundation is the only one strong enough to defeat the Queen.

The only question that remains is, "Will he have to make the ultimate sacrifice to try and save reality?"

Will he sacrifice himself to try and save reality? Can the Cube Queen even be defeated?

According to information from leaks, the Foundation will play a role in the end-of-season live event. Compiling these facts with an in-game description which reads, "His sacrifice won't be forgotten", there is a strong possibility that he may indeed die for this reality.

Foundation @Foundation_FN @FNChiefAko Foundation description is "his sacrifice wont be forgotten" probably anything Happening to the Foundation this Live Event we get him as Event Exclusive Skin or Ch3 S1 battle pass @FNChiefAko Foundation description is "his sacrifice wont be forgotten" probably anything Happening to the Foundation this Live Event we get him as Event Exclusive Skin or Ch3 S1 battle pass

Given his selfless disposition and goal of preserving the omniverse, players may be saying goodbye to him soon. However, one has to ponder, if his sacrifice will even be worth it? Can the Cube Queen really be defeated?

If she can corrupt an entire reality and send Doctor Slone into hiding, the answer is probably no. There's nothing that can stop The Cube Queen. All anyone can do is delay the inevitable. However, hope does remain.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



(Noticed by The Foundation's model was updated to make his head bigger this update! This is even more confirmation that he'll appear in the Chapter 2 Finale! #Fortnite (Noticed by @IX_Prod The Foundation's model was updated to make his head bigger this update! This is even more confirmation that he'll appear in the Chapter 2 Finale! #Fortnite (Noticed by @IX_Prod) https://t.co/5RTmx50q2q

If he sacrifices himself, does this mean the Seven will avenge him in Fortnite Chapter 3?

According to Reddit Insider, whose predictions have come true in the past, the Seven's location will be revealed in Fortnite Chapter 3. This would mean more members would reach the island to avenge their leader.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko If The Foundation is getting added anytime soon, it's probably C3 S1



Reasons:

-At the end of Batman/Fortnite: Foundation he arrives on the Island, fully conscious and on the lookout for Jones



-According to the Insider Leaks, location of The Seven will be revealed in Chapter 3 If The Foundation is getting added anytime soon, it's probably C3 S1Reasons:-At the end of Batman/Fortnite: Foundation he arrives on the Island, fully conscious and on the lookout for Jones-According to the Insider Leaks, location of The Seven will be revealed in Chapter 3 https://t.co/6DV98lqZr9

Additionally, given how the storyline is progressing, the developers will have to showcase major characters sooner or later. With a brand new reality just beyond the horizon, this is the perfect time to do so.

Will the Foundation finally become a Battle Pass skin following his passing into the void?

"If" the Foundation does indeed vanish from this reality, he will become a part of Loop and subsequently a skin. Given his importance in the storyline, there's a high probability that he'll be a Battle Pass exclusive skin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Furthermore, with his popularity within the Metaverse at an all-time high, this would be the perfect opportunity to add him in-game. Be it via the item shop or Battle Pass, Epic Games is bound to make a pretty penny.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Foundation be a Battle Pass exclusive? Hard to tell. Probably. 10 votes so far