Fortnite Season 8 live event (Spoiler): The Cube Queen 'attack' leaks ahead of time

Fortnite's primary conflict in Chapter 2 Season 8 deals with the Cube Queen, the Cubes, and all of the residents on the Island hoping to stop the spread, but a leak about a big attack might have been released before it was supposed to happen in-game.

All of the events in Season 8, including the addition of characters to specifically hunt down the Cube Monsters, the Punchcard quests that deal with the Cubes, and everything else, are all pointing towards a major conflict. Similar season structures have been seen in the past, like with Season 7 and the major battle with the alien invaders.

The Cube Queen launches her attack much earlier than Fortnite players expected

The live event for Chapter 2 Season 8 will feature the Cube Queen's rise to power and her desire to dominate the Island. This will happen in the form of a massive invasion with wave after wave of Cube Monsters that Fortnite players will have to survive and defeat.

Fortnite Spoilers @FNSpoilers (Season 8 Event Spoilers)



• The Live Event will be interactive (Like The Galactus Event).

• The Cube Queen will start an "Attack" and a lot of Caretakers will start spawning, You will have to survive 4 Waves of Caretakers with a Pistol and an Assault Rifle. (Season 8 Event Spoilers)• The Live Event will be interactive (Like The Galactus Event).• The Cube Queen will start an "Attack" and a lot of Caretakers will start spawning, You will have to survive 4 Waves of Caretakers with a Pistol and an Assault Rifle. https://t.co/X3b8ZEvDva

It seems like this event will have several interactions and will have players running for their lives with only a Pistol and an Assault Rifle, as the Tweet above suggests. Caretakers, a Cube Monster Boss, will start spawning with reckless abandon and will terrorize the Island.

Since Chapter 3's start (the end of Chapter 2 Season 8) isn't expected until early December, released information about the Cube Queen's attack shocked many players, as there are still 2 solid weeks of this season left.

Over a week stands between Fortnite players and the live event that will send Chapter 2 off with a bang, leaving plenty of time for speculation and questions to arise.

Batursi ❄ @batursi1

The Countdown Timer Appear

25.11.2021 in Game And Lobby⏰

10 Days Before The Live Event

Started 👀👍 #Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8The Countdown Timer Appear25.11.2021 in Game And Lobby⏰10 Days Before The Live EventStarted 👀👍 #Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8The Countdown Timer Appear 25.11.2021 in Game And Lobby⏰10 Days Before The Live EventStarted 👀👍 https://t.co/Ox47qWHFGB

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players need to keep an eye out for more information regarding the live event for Season 8, as details that could help explain what will happen afterwards may be revealed. Many gamers have been left wondering just how Chapter 3 will look after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's climactic conflict.

Edited by R. Elahi