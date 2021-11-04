Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live will shutdown the game for two days, new leak reveals

Fortnite Season 8 will end with a massive live event that will result in a downtime of two days, new leaks have suggested. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 still has a few weeks left before a new update drops for the next season to take over.

There is a lot of speculation going on regarding whether or not Chapter 2 will continue in Fortnite. There is considerable evidence that Season 8 will bring Chapter 2 to a conclusion, and players will be heading to Chapter 3 on a new map.

Another leaker has come forward with new information that shows that Season 8 might end with a two-day downtime. This can only suggest that a massive update is awaiting to be released.

Further evidence suggests that something huge is coming to Fortnite once Season 8 ends in December. The same leaker has also provided more information that spells out a brand new Chapter 3 for Fortnite fans.

Leaker provides proof of two days downtime after Fortnite Season 8 live event

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @EatHam_Emf posted a series of leaks and speculations to show that Chapter 2 is coming to an end. In a series of tweets, he provided an observation from the Xbox and PlayStation official stores that date the end of Season 8 of Fortnite two days after the live event is expected to take place, which is December 5.

This theory has been approved by multiple popular Fortnite YouTubers and content creators like SypherPK and Tabor Hill. Both of these YouTubers also believe that Chapter 3 is coming and are mostly sure of the intel.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX



And today 2 weeks ago @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video titled "Chapter 3 May Be Closer Than You Think" and at the end he says "Catch ya on the flipside".And today @SypherPK uploaded a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!" and he says "Catch you guys on the flipside" at the end. 👀 2 weeks ago @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video titled "Chapter 3 May Be Closer Than You Think" and at the end he says "Catch ya on the flipside".And today @SypherPK uploaded a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!" and he says "Catch you guys on the flipside" at the end. 👀

The last time there was a two-day downtime in Fortnite, was during the release of Chapter 2 of the game. There are just too many coincidences to deny, and fans can expect Season 9 to bring a major update in Fortnite.

ian @MoreToastOnYT @DKiddo7 @Comet_CR @ZzAaCcNn1 @FNChiefAko Literally it's just rumors, nothing confirmed. Epic themselves said in the damn fortnite crew description "chapter 2 season 9". Next season isn't chapter 3, epic said so. @DKiddo7 @Comet_CR @ZzAaCcNn1 @FNChiefAko Literally it's just rumors, nothing confirmed. Epic themselves said in the damn fortnite crew description "chapter 2 season 9". Next season isn't chapter 3, epic said so.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The community is divided on the subject, and many believe that Chapter 3 is still two seasons away. Nonetheless, the reality of the events will soon be clear once the live event takes place, where the total annihilation of the island by the Cube Queen can be expected.

Edited by R. Elahi