Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live Event leaked (Spoilers): 'The End' event details surface ahead of time

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 comes to an end on December 5, 2021 with a live event that will see the island fall under the Cube Queen's control, who wishes to bring about its destruction. The live event was successfully leaked and a "The End" playlist was also spotted by many players after the short downtime to launch Naruto in the game.

Popular dataminers and leakers have confirmed that "The End" is the playlist for the upcoming live event in Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite. Data files containing command prompts and gameplay tags for the live event were also found.

While these are major spoilers for whatever is coming to Fortnite at the end of the current season, it also confirms that Chapter 3 is now inevitable.

All leaked gameplay tags for "The End" live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Some major gameplay tags were leaked from the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 8 live event in Fortnite. These tags allow players to understand the limited set of command prompts that they will be able to perform as interactive gestures during the live event.

Below are some of the key leaked gameplay tags found on the Pastebin page.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

1) Event.Guava.Bridge.SlipperyFeet // Gameplay tag for slippery feet on player

2) GameplayCue.Guava.BreachLens // Gameplay cue lens effect for when players first surface the water in breach

3) GameplayCue.Guava.Catchup.PreTeleport // Applied to players before they are teleported using the catchup mechanic.

4) GameplayCue.Guava.SidewaysSpawnFX // fx that show every time sideways spawner spawns new creature

5) GameplayCue.Guava.Camera.EscapeTransition

These are just a few of the tags that have been revealed and have explanations for what the data file entails. As we can ascertain from the tags above, players will be able to teleport, go underwater and even witness Sideways monsters spawn.

All of it indicates a major fight will take place and the Cube Queen will take this opportunity to unleash her full wrath.

More leaks are expected to be released in the coming days as Season 8 draws to a conclusion. Chapter 3 of Fortnite is expected to begin from December 7, 2021 after two days of downtime.

