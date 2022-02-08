Who is Graham Hamilton? Meet the actor who plays Luke Skywalker's body double in The Book of Boba Fett

Graham Hamilton, the actor who plays Luke Skywalker's body double in The Book of Boba Fett, the disney+ Star Wars series, has recently opened up about his memorable experience of helping create the young version of the cherished Jedi Master.

Hamilton took to Instagram to share several alluring pictures of the character Luke from the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, called Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger. He expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt Instagram post by writing,

"Co-creating #LukeSkywalker for @thebookofbobafett with master @hamillhimself was one of the most magical and fulfilling creative experiences of my life. Deep gratitude to @dave.filoni and @jonfavreau for bringing me into the family and to all the geniuses @starwars + @lucasfilms who remind us of the power of myth, and the deep responsibility of artists who bring these archetypes to life. It's hard to express what this all meant for me, how unimaginably moving it was and still is." (Via hamigraham @Instagram)

Who is Graham Hamilton?

Graham Hamilton plays Luke Skywalker's body double in The Book of Boba Fett

In the Instagram post, Graham Hamilton further listed down several highlights of being part of The Book of Boba Fett, which includes playing with Grogu every day, finding out the force, geeking around with Rosario Dawson, hearing all the fascinating stories of Mark, and most importantly "becoming a Jedi."

Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker from 1977 to 1983 in all three movies of the original Star Wars trilogy. Luke's character afterwards was shown as an infant in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in 2005, which was portrayed by Aidan Barton, who is the son of the film's editor, Roger Barton.

Hamill ultimately reprised the role of Luke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. He then went on to take on a bigger role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, where Luke's character came to an end. However, the actor again returned to portray the role of the Force Ghost version of Luke in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars also continued the trend of bringing a young version of Luke by digitally laying the face of Mark Hamill onto a body double. Actor Lukaz Leong was the body double of Luke in 2019's movie.

The young version of Luke appeared afterwards in the finale of the second season of The Mandalorian in 2020 on Disney+, where Hamill provided the voice of the character and actor Max Lloyd-Jones is now playing the body double.

The sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett witnessed Graham Hamilton take up the role of Luke's body double. While this time around, Lloyd-Jones was not playing the body double of young Luke, the actor still appeared in the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, which is called Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian. He was seen portraying the character Reed, a New Republic X-wing pilot.

The sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett left viewers elevated with not only Luke's comeback, but also the appearance of Grogu, Cobb Vanth, played by Timothy Olyphant and Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. Not to mention the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cad Bane, voiced by Corey Burton and portrayed by Dorian Kingi.

The Book of Boba Fett's seventh and final episode premieres this February 9, 2022 (Wednesday) exclusively on Disney+.

