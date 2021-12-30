'The Book of Boba Fett' Season 1 Episode 1 ending explained

Temuera Morrison returns as Boba Fett in his own spin-off The Book of Boba Fett. After his exciting cameo in The Mandalorian season 2, fans now get a new look at the beloved bounty hunter in the series. No longer just a hired gun, the antihero acends the throne of Mos Espa after the death of Bib Fortuna.

Starring alongside Morrison is Ming-Na Wen, who is reprising her role as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Jon Favreau, the first episode of the series was released on Disney+ on 29 December 2021. With six more episodes to come, the spin-off has already made a thrilling debut.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

'The Book of Boba Fett' Season 1 Episode 1 synopsis

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "Stranger in a Strange Land", didn't make for a very grand premiere, as was seen a couple of years ago on The Mandalorian. Boba Fett is seen getting to grips with tormenting dreams and flashbacks as he heals in the bacta pod. From his birth in Kamino to his escape from Sarlacc's belly on Tatooine, Fett's dreams take viewers through his traumatizing past.

The Book of Boba Fett's first episode alternates between Fett's dreams and the present-day Tatooine, where he realizes that ruling Mos Espa will be no cakewalk. Along with his right-hand woman and a seasoned assassin Fenecc Shand, Boba Fett holds court for the locals to pay tribute to their new crime lord. Later, he heads to a cantina called The Sanctuary and meets the very intriguing Twi'lek Madam Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals).

The Book of Boba Fett sees a reformed and three-dimensional Boba Fett, who chooses to rule pragmatically rather than tyrannically, unlike the previous nobles. However, the people of Mos Espa seem to have settled into the method of Jabba the Hutt's leadership and are not taking to Fett's regime. As a result, Fett and Shand are ambushed by ninja-like warriors and are left to fend for themselves.

'The Book of Boba Fett' Season 1 Episode 1 ending

At the end of 'Stranger in a Strange Land', the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Boba Fett is once again dreaming inside the bacta pod. The dream flashback follows after the Tusken Raiders captured Fett after his escape from Sarlaac.

Chained along with an alien, he is made to labor by a young Tusken, when a six-limbed vicious beast rises from deep under the sand. Quick on his feet, Fett grapples with the beast in a ferocious manner and saves the young Tusken. Thereafter, he earns the respect of the Tusken Raiders and the episode comes to a close.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Book of Boba Fett is now available for streaming on Disney+ and will return with a new episode every Wednesday.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider