‘Friends’: 5 cameo appearances that stole hearts 

Over the years, Friends has become a juggernaut in the field of television. Even decades since its final episode aired, it is still one of the most popular shows around and is a one-of-a-kind pop culture phenomenon.

The credit goes to clever presentations, witty writing, great character development and multiple things the show did better than all its contemporaries in the field of TV sitcoms. One such impactful element was the multiple cameo appearances by celebrities, big and small, who have absolutely won the fandom over.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 cameo apperances in 'Friends'

The placement and the use of the famous cameos in Friends is what makes it so special and not just the stardom of the celebrity. Friends used it craftfully to burn the images into the audience's brains.

5) Billy Crystal and Robin Williams (Season 3)

One of the biggest names to appear on the set of the show was veteran actor Robin Williams and his co-star at the time Billy Crystal. This was not a planned project, but rather a lucky coincidence. Robin Williams was filming on a set close to that of Friends and stopped by for coffee.

They ended up playing an impromptu scene and given WIlliams' genius, this turned out hilarious and stole hearts.

4) Ben Stiller (Season 3)

Season 3 featured yet another legendary actor, Ben Stiller, in the role of one of Rachel's boyfriends who had extreme anger issues. Ross and Rachel's dynamics are always special and the presence of Ben Stiller made the interaction all the more memorable.

3) Paul Rudd (Season 8 and Season 9)

The charming actor known for his comic roles (and for not aging, of course) was more of a main character than a guest cameo. However, he was officially credited as a guest star, so it becomes impossible not to include him on the list.

His character, Mark, was by far one of the best written ones for the show and his relationship with Phoebe was heart-warming in a special way.

2) George Clooney (season 1)

Coming to the really big names, George Clooney made an appearance in the very first season of Friends. While many don't remember his appearance at first thought, he appeared as one of the dreamy doctors from the first season who had come over to Rachel and Monica's house for a date.

1) Brad Pitt (season 8)

Arguably the best cameo in Friends, Brad Pitt's presence was one that fans will never forget. The Hollywood star made his cameo in the episode involving the "I hate Rachel Green club."

He starred as Ross and Rachel's former classmate who harbored a seething hatred for Rachel Green. Ironically, he was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

Also Read Article Continues below

With cameos by Danny Devito and other stars, Friends managed to pull together the best of the best in the industry to give fans a little extra to remember.

Edited by Danyal Arabi