Fortnite rumored to get Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in 2022

The romance between Fortnite and Disney continues as yet another famous character from Star Wars might soon appear on the Flipped Chapter 3 Island. Yes, it is the long-awaited Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration in Chapter 2 Season 1 was one of the most successful in-game collaborations. Back then, characters from the "New Trilogy" were added as Item Shop skins. But it seems like in Chapter 3, flipsiders are in for a surprise with the Original Trilogy characters making their debut.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader skins coming to Fortnite in 2022

FBRFeed @FortniteBRFeed We could actually get Darth Vader & Obi-Wan outfits in Fortnite when the Obi-Wan-Kenobi series officially releases in 2022 on Disney Plus, considering the close relationship they have We could actually get Darth Vader & Obi-Wan outfits in Fortnite when the Obi-Wan-Kenobi series officially releases in 2022 on Disney Plus, considering the close relationship they have 😳 https://t.co/plrpk7NUJd

"It's over, Anakin. I have the high ground."

This is a phrase that every player has been using for a long time in Fortnite to mock their opponents when they build High Ground retakes against them. In Chapter 3, players might be able to play as Obi-Wan Kenobi and say these lines to Anakin, a.k.a. Darth Vader, in front of them.

In some recent leaks, it has been revealed that with the release of a new Star Wars series on Disney+ this summer, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Fortnite might collaborate with the franchise again.

The community has speculated that Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Stormtroopers, and Lightsabers skins will be added back to the game in the collab.

Although lightsabers have been vaulted, a YouTuber named GKI found the sounds of the lightsaber in creative mode, still existing in the game files. It's not just that. Players also speculate that along with the skins and in-game features, they can finally get Obi-Wan's trademark "Hello There" as an emote.

Excitement is high and the community can't wait until May 4, 2022 for another exciting Star Wars collab.

Previous Star Wars x Fortnite collaborations

In the past, Fortnite and the Star Wars franchise (owned by Disney) have collaborated on numerous occasions. For the first time in Chapter 2 Season 1, an official collab took place right around the release of the Episode IX film, where JJ Abrams' avatar showed players an exclusive clip from the new movie in an event, and unvaulted lightsabers to be playable in-game. Crashed TIE fighters and stormtroopers around the map were also added after a while.

With this, skins of Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, Imperial Stormtrooper, Zorii Bliss and a Sith Trooper were added to the item shop. A free Millennium Falcon glider was also gifted to players during Winterfest 2019.

Then again on May 4, 2021, the skins and lightsabers returned to the game for the weekend to mark Star Wars day.

In Chapter 2 Season 5, with the release of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Fortnite included Mando's skin as a part of the Battle Pass and had his rifle and an exclusive Mando's Bounty LTM in-game as well.

Recently, with the release of a new Disney+ show, The Book of Boba Fett, a new skin for Boba was released in the Item Shop right during Winterfest 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor in the lead role, releases this year, right around May 4 (as speculated), players might be in for a treat as Epic hasn't disappointed the community even once with their Star Wars endeavor.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Obi Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will be in Fortnite this year? Yes No 5 votes so far