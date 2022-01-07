Fortnite Chapter 3 island is all set to go green in January 2022

Fortnite Chapter 3's map has mostly been covered with snow since the island flipped. However, all that is about to change. According to leakers, the snow has started melting.

The melting will take place over several days/weeks and will change the very landscape of the island. In addition to more foliage becoming visible, several POIs covered in snow will finally be revealed.

HYPEX @HYPEX Snow melting stage 2 is live! Snow melting stage 2 is live! https://t.co/2GpA86Eb1q

What major changes can Flipsiders expect to see once the snow melts in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Once the snow melts, the island will look quite different. The landscape will slowly transition from white to lush green. Many POIs, such as Tilted Towers, will also be revealed.

It's left to be seen if the POI looks anything like its former self. Given the texture improvements in-game, hopefully it will look better than what loopers remember.

Aside from POIs, with the snow melting, visibility should improve as well. Currently, spotting players is difficult, given the amount of whites present in the background, especially when they're in a crouch or prone position.

While this doesn't affect the 'sweats' and veterans of the game, it can be a bit too overwhelming for newcomers. All said and done, the green landscape's return will be a welcome change for everyone - except the giant dinosaurs.

Butter Cakes and Chaos

Fortnite News 🗺 @FortniteBR



Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"



(via The new Dinosaurs will be added to #Fortnite by Week 7.Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"(via @ShiinaBR The new Dinosaurs will be added to #Fortnite by Week 7.Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"(via @ShiinaBR) https://t.co/zQfeVcgDiN

As the snow melts, giant creatures code-named 'Butter Cakes', or simply referred to as dinosaurs, will appear. While they were thought to be calm and docile at first, that does not seem to be the case anymore.

Based on footage provided by Epic Games, one of the creatures can be seen jumping up, jaws wide open, trying to eat Boba Fett. Based on this evidence, it's likely that they will attack players on sight.

Fortnite @FortniteGame *Engaging hyperdrive*



Don’t miss your chance to grab the Boba Fett Outfit before it vanishes into hyperspace! *Engaging hyperdrive*Don’t miss your chance to grab the Boba Fett Outfit before it vanishes into hyperspace! https://t.co/5hy5beVSq4

While leakers suggest that these will be rideable creatures, given their size, it may disrupt the game's balance. Nevertheless, it's yet to be seen what happens when they finally appear in the flesh.

Additionally, there also seem to be multiple variants of these creatures, with each having a different color. It's unclear if these are indications of an elemental type or mere decoration.

What other changes can players expect to see?

Aside from dinosaurs, 'OG' POIs, and green hillsides, Flipsiders will see the Imagine Order make a return. With Doctor Slone out for revenge, henchmen will soon invade the island.

Thankfully, much like in Chapter 2, most IO Guards won't pose a threat. The more pressing issue at hand is how their presence affects the island. Will they destroy everything The Seven have built, or will the IO be defeated once more?

