Fortnite Mandalorian LTM arrives: The hunter becomes the hunted

Fortnite's new 15.30 update has introduced a lot of new content like cosmetic items, but more importantly, Epic Games has introduced two out of three LTMs.

Two of these LTMs are really popular ones from back in the day. The Floor is Lava is returning, and the Planes LTM will, in all probability, make a return.

However, the most interesting LTM that this update is introducing is the one featuring the Mandalorian.

The Floor is Lava [Trios] has been added as an LTM that is set to return.

Planes LTM may return soon, because they were updated with some XP values.



Goose_Elim_Plane = 1000xp

Goose_Elim_Plane = 1000xp

Goose_Elim_Player = 500xp

Fortnite Mandalorian LTM details

From all the available information about this LTM, it'll feature solos, duos, trios, and squads. Players/teams will face off against each other in this mode and earn credits for eliminations. Eliminating specific targets in this mode will get the players more credits.

Mando's Bounty

Mando's Bounty

The best hunter in the galaxy wants to prove himself—against you. Challenge other players to see who can score credits the fastest. Take out bounty targets for extra credits and eliminate specially-marked hunters for high-tier loot.

Players will also have the chance to earn high tier loot by taking down marked hunters in the game, but that's not the end of it. Everything changes after Mando comes in. His target list will include the player/team with the highest credits. In this LTM, the hunter becomes the hunted.

When the Mandalorian enters the match, he will hunt down the player with the most credits. You can get to the top but can you stay there?

It may not be as challenging in the duos, trios, fwi, and squad mode, but this mode will challenge players going solo because Epic Games will definitely make Mando a tough NPC to beat.

Mandalorian LTM Gadget! pic.twitter.com/rXv5eAIjYB — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) February 2, 2021

This new Mandalorian gadget will be a part of the LTM and probably help players track down other targets in the game. More details will be available when players start getting their hands dirty with this mode in Fortnite.

Some Mandalorian LTM Strings pic.twitter.com/pwXe1dW70P — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

Data miners were quick to leak some of the strings for the LTM. These strings should show up as messages on screen when specific events occur in the LTM in Fortnite.