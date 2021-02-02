Fortnite update 15.30 patch notes: 3 new exotic weapons, Star Wars POI, Valentine's Day rewards, and more

The Fortnite 15.30 update is finally here. Along with the minor bug fixes that Epic Games talked about on their Trello board, there's some new content that has arrived in the game.

Fortnite now has three new exotics that players can use, along with one LTM featuring the Mandalorian. Other than that, many cosmetics have arrived in the item shop for players to test out.

Since Epic doesn't release any patch notes, Sportskeeda has compiled the same for all the Fortnite fans out there.

Fortnite update 15.30 patch notes

#1 - New bundles

Two New Bundles!



Squatingdog's Locker Bundle

Loeya's Locker Bundle pic.twitter.com/pXZ7RpISke — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

Given the recent information about all the prospective hunters arriving in the game, almost everyone remotely interested in Fortnite knows who the Squatingdog is.

Loeya is also another popular streamer who frequently streams Fortnite. Epic added a new bundle for the Squatingdog and Loeya, both with their gliders, emotes, and pickaxes.

#2 - New exotics

Three new exotics have arrived in Fortnite with the 15.30 update: the "Frozen," the "Chug Cannon," and the "Burst Quad Launcher." Each weapon has its specific ammo type.

#3 - New LTM

Mando's Bounty

The best hunter in the galaxy wants to prove himself—against you. Challenge other players to see who can score credits the fastest. Take out bounty targets for extra credits and eliminate specially-marked hunters for high-tier loot. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

When the Mandalorian enters the match, he will hunt down the player with the most credits. You can get to the top but can you stay there? — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

Mando gets his own little LTM with the Fortnite 15.30 update. This event features solos, duos, trios, and squads. Players have to eliminate others for credits, and getting rid of specifically-marked targets earns them even more credits.

But once Mando enters the field, he'll be targeting the individual/team with the highest credits. It's a fun little LTM.

The Floor is Lava [Trios] has been added as an LTM that is set to return. pic.twitter.com/W6XCrRm879 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

The Floor is Lava LTM also returns with the Fortnite 15.30 update. However, it will only feature the trios mode.

The Planes LTM is also set to return soon because some values for it were updated.

Planes LTM may return soon, because they were updated with some XP values.



Goose_Elim_Plane = 1000xp

Goose_Elim_Player = 500xp pic.twitter.com/Etb36v0adL — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 2, 2021

#4 - New POI

There's a new POI introduced right beside the zero point in the map's center. This is probably for the new Mando-themed LTM in Fortnite.

#5 - New cosmetics

Cosmetics added/updated for the new shop design pic.twitter.com/sWkvTG0cEs — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

There are a few new cosmetics introduced in-game, like every previous update in Fortnite. From new skins to emotes to gliders, the 15.30 update has it all.

A special umbrella has been added, which is known as the Beskar umbrella. It will probably be a reward for those who manage to survive the Mando LTM in Fortnite.

There are special rewards that Epic added for Valentine's Day, and these sprays look pretty cute but romantic.

#6 - Weekly challenges

As always, the 15.30 update in Fortnite also revealed the upcoming weekly challenges that players have to complete to earn XP.