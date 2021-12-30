4 reasons you're constantly dying in Fortnite Chapter 3 (and how to change that)

Fortnite Chapter 3 can be unforgiving when it comes to combat. Players either get beamed by the MK-Seven assault rifle or triple shot and are eliminated with the new Hunter bolt-action rifle.

Whichever is the case, lobbies are sweaty this season and surviving seems to be a pipe dream. Thankfully, there are ways to improve the odds of living and perhaps even getting Victory Royale.

Get better at Fortnite by following these simple tips

1) Stop using shotguns

Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 are terrible. Despite there being an automatic variant, the damage is questionable. Although they come in handy from time to time, they may not seal the deal in close-range fights.

The Stinger SMG is by far the best weapon at close-range. It can shred opponents in mere seconds. The legendary variant of the gun does 264 DPS.

Alternatively, the Sidearm Pistol is surprisingly powerful for players who have good aim. A few good headshots and the enemy will either retreat or be eliminated.

2) Use high ground during gunfights

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map has a lot of elevated terrain. Thankfully, players can easily reach and utilize the high ground to their advantage. Sadly, most Loopers do not do this in-game.

With the introduction of the Spider-Man mythics, players tend to avoid high ground in favor of fast mobility. However, holding the high ground while fighting is beneficial for numerous reasons.

Beginners can eliminate opponents on the low ground using an overpowered MK-Seven assault rifle. Additionally, with the help of tents, players can heal passively without the need to look for healing items constantly.

3) Stop using Spider-Man mythics to swing into the enemy

Spider-Man mythics are a blast to use. The mobility offered is unparalleled to anything currently in-game. Despite having a limited number of uses, players can get a lot out of the item.

Sadly, it has become a double-edged sword. Many beginners and newbies tend to use the item for rushing the enemy. While it may work in an action movie, most of the time, they get eliminated before touching the ground.

While Spider-Man mythic item can be used in Fortnite offensively, players need to have a plan of attack in place. Simply rushing targets will lead to a negative K/D ratio in-game.

4) Adopt a flexible playstyle

Most Fortnite players adapt an aggressive playstyle or a passive one. One focuses on wiping out the entire lobby, while the other focuses on gathering enough loot for a squad. Both playstyles work but have limitations.

To get better at the game, players need to adapt on the fly and switch between playstyles. Knowing when to engage enemies and when to hide will make all the difference.

This will ensure that Fortnite players will pick and choose most of their battles. Granting them more strategic options. While this won't guarantee a victory, the odds of winning will drastically increase.

