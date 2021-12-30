"The current meta is extremely toxic": How Fortnite Chapter 3 weapon imbalance is breaking the game

The spray meta in Fortnite Chapter 3 is the worst it has ever been since the inception of the game. This is not the first time spray weapons have dominated the battle royale island. However, the fact that there are no counters to the spray meta this season makes it even worse.

Players have started signing petitions to nerf the broken SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Their most significant issue with the weapon is that it can shred through structures faster than players can build them. Naturally, there is no escape to the spray meta unless a player is lucky.

Popular YouTuber itsJerian feels that the state of imbalanced weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 makes players believe it has been one of the most toxic seasons so far. Although this might be up for debate, the only unarguable truth is the dominance of spray weapons.

Why do some players hate Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

In terms of the map POIs, storyline, Mythic items, skins, and most other aspects, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is extremely refreshing. Most of the additions are either nostalgic or entirely new, which prevents the season from feeling repetitive or stagnant. Unfortunately, in terms of the weapons, this season truly falls behind:

"What I care about is the meta, the huge weapon imbalances in both competitive and public matches as well as the extremely toxic chapter 3 gameplay that those weapon imbalances have cause."

Epic Games needs to balance other weapons for a spray meta in Fortnite to be fun. Around the 30-second mark in the aforementioned video, itsJerian said that if Epic wants players to stop complaining, the shotguns have to be as good in close-range combat as the Stinger or MK-Seven.

The likes of Drum Gun and Compact SMG have already once dominated the island. Those, too, were some of the worst spray weapons in Fortnite. However, they at least had the Pump Shotgun or Tactical Shotgun to fight the SMG players. This is not the case in Chapter 3, given how weak the shotguns are.

zevault @zevault2 @fortnite the stinger smg is broken it takes no skill how has there been 2 updates and you haven’t nerfed it once @fortnite the stinger smg is broken it takes no skill how has there been 2 updates and you haven’t nerfed it once https://t.co/cMfw3YjdKy

ARs and SMGs in Fortnite need to be nerfed now more than ever

One of the major reasons why ARs and SMGs in Fortnite were balanced was because of the bloom. This meant that not all the shots fired in a spray were supposed to connect to the enemy. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case in Chapter 3.

200 to 0 in a few seconds is what people call the MK-Seven and Stinger in Fortnite Chapter 3. Players can connect all their shots with these weapons, which is why they need serious nerfs in the season. The shotguns getting buffed also goes without saying.

