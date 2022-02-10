"That makes total sense": Fans celebrate as Disney+ CEO's Encanto statement sparks sequel rumors 

Encanto, the recent Disney+ venture, has captured the box office and soon gained popularity for being uniquely representational. In the wake of its success, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has reportedly announced the film as a franchise.

Although no new projects have been announced by Disney, it can be hoped, given Chapek's statement, that a sequel for the animation is not very far away.

Bob Chapek's announcement regarding Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios, that hardly would gift us with sequels, is now all for them, thanks to the freedom provided by the Disney+ streaming service. Disney hits like Frozen and Wreck it Ralph have received theatrical sequels, and titles like Moana and The Princess and the Frog are getting TV shows on Disney+.

Recently, the animated hit Encanto has been announced as the next title to get the franchise treatment. This comes as no surprise given the film's tremendous box-office performance and world-wide popularity.

While speaking about the success of the movie during the Disney quarterly earnings call, Disney+ CEO Bob Chapek referred to the film as the,

"launch of a new franchise."

The announcement has caused quite a bit of a stir within fan communities and we can't wait for a sequel to be announced.

More about Encanto

Encanto is the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. All her family members boast of unique magical powers which they have been born with and developed over the years. Sadly Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy.

The film was directed by Bush and Byron Howard, who also wrote the screenplay, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. It stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

The animated drama offers plenty of new plotlines for a sequel, given its array of beloved characters and largely unexplored world. In later films of the franchise, any of the Madrigal family members' solo stories could be explored, or even questions about the origins of the magic that gives the characters their powers could be delved into.

We are yet to see what new story Disney+ comes up with.

