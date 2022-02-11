Obi-Wan Kenobi: 5 lesser-known facts about the Star Wars character

Obi-Wan Kenobi is perhaps the most well-known Jedi in the Star Wars universe. Obi-Wan has appeared in all of the main series live action films in some way, shape, or form since his first appearance in 1977.

He has earned his spot as one of the most beloved figures in all of Star Wars fandom based on his track record, and many fans may believe they know everything there is to know about the wise Jedi Master. This article lists out five facts about Obi-Wan Kenobi that fans may not have previously known.

5 facts about Obi-Wan Kenobi fans may not know

1) Obi-Wan’s home planet got it's name after Jon Stewart

Obi-Wan comes from the planet Stewjon. It has never been seen in canon chronology or the defunct Legends continuity. It has been, however, canon since George Lucas declared it to be such during a 2010 interview with television broadcaster Jon Stewart during Celebration V.

Lucas wryly joked that the planet was called Stewjon in the original draft of the script for A New Hope, and that was evidently enough for this mysterious world to become part of the lore.

2) As a child, Obi-Wan almost abandoned the Jedi Order

Obi-Wan Kenobi's relationship with the Jedi Order and his master, Qui-Gon Jinn, has been tumultuous.

The canon novel Master & Apprentice depicts Obi-Wan's conflict with his teacher over their differing perspectives on the Jedi way of life, as Qui-Gon considers joining the Jedi Council and leaving their partnership behind. However, their bond endures when it matters most.

3) Darth Maul and Obi-Wan had several rematches

Obi-Wan and Darth Maul's rivalry intensified as The Clone Wars animated series expanded its Star Wars story beyond the film saga.

Instead of a thrilling lightsaber duel, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Maul's final showdown with the Rebels is a silent tragedy. After a battle that takes place primarily in the opponents' brains, Obi-Wan kills Maul with one strike.

4) Obi-Wan staged his own death once

During the Clone Wars, the Jedi Council's intentions posed one of the first obstacles to Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan's friendship. Obi-Wan fakes his own death and goes undercover as a criminal to derail a bounty hunter's plan.

Anakin and his student, Ahsoka Tano, must both believe Obi-Wan is truly dead in order for Obi-Wan's mission to remain a secret.

5) Obi-Wan guided a young Luke Skywalker, despite being away from him

Luke discovers a journal kept by Obi-Wan Kenobi that shows how the Jedi Master safeguarded him during his childhood on Tatooine in Marvel's Star Wars comic.

Obi-Wan once rescued Luke from Jabba the Hutt's enforcers, who were planning to sell Luke into slavery, according to the journal. Luke is unable to recollect the encounter when he returns home the next morning, hinting that Obi-Wan used a Jedi mind trick to erase the memory.

Edited by Siddharth Satish