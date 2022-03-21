Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II could reportedly get revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II has long been confirmed and in development stage since EA declared their plans for the game. The sequel will follow the first game, a massive success among fans and critics alike. Many were hoping to get some information and see some action on EA Play Live 2022, which got canceled.

But if reputed journalist Jeff Grubb is to be believed, fans will get more information about the game at a similar time.

EA Play Live is an annual event conducted by the publishers to showcase their upcoming games. The publishing house has several projects in the making, with the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order being one of them. Fans' expectations were naturally hurt when EA made their decision earlier in March. Having said that, Jeff Grubb is back with some excellent news for the fans.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II will reportedly be showcased in May

Jeff was the first to bring a steady volume of news about the sequel. His belief is over the fact that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II will be showcased in the Star Wars Celebration event. If that happens, the event is likely to be held in May and will precede 2022's E3.

As things stand, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II will be a part of the event, according to Grubb. He gave out the information in a video on his channel. Additionally, he hinted at a potential window of release.

Earlier, Jeff Grubb had informed that the game would be coming out in late 2022. Since then, there have been reports that the game would be pushed to 2023. Grubb's current stance in the video also points towards a 2023 release.

He also does mention that late 2022 can't be ruled out immediately. Some of the projects currently under development, like Dragon Age 4, have plenty of time to be ready. In a marketing sense, releasing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II in 2022 would make complete sense.

It should be noted that EA hasn't confirmed all the above information. Fans should be aware that things can change at any point in time based on the decisions of developers and publishers.

But as things stand, at least in an unofficial sense, fans may get the earliest glimpse of the game at the Star Wars Celebration event. If it's indeed showcased in May, fans will have to wait two more months to get any information.

A May showcase will also likely reveal just how ready the game is in reality. In all likelihood, a potential release date will also be revealed along with the upcoming game's features.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a massive success, and it did give a lot of enjoyment to the fans. The same would hope that a potential showcase in May would be able to build on that hype and give an even better video game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan