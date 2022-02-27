Dragon Age 4: BioWare shares promising news on the title that will make fans happy

Committing to their goal of communicating more often with their playerbase and community around the world, BioWare's latest post on Dragon Age from studio general manager Gary McKay provides players with new information regarding the long-announced elusive sequel.

It's been a while since the reveal trailer for Dragon Age 4 was shown to players back in 2018. The sequel to Inquisition has been in development for a long time now, reportedly since 2015.

There have been teasers and clues shared by the developers but no official confirmation of the release date has been mentioned yet. The general expectation is that the game will be released later next year.

"We are right in the middle of Production" : BioWare assures fans regarding new Dragon Age

BioWare @bioware

bit.ly/3t0Q254 An update on Dragon Age production and more from GM, Gary McKay. An update on Dragon Age production and more from GM, Gary McKay.bit.ly/3t0Q254 https://t.co/mvw4RjIwyA

The blog post starts by mentioning the different stages that are involved in a game's development. With respect to the new Dragon Age, Gary states:

"For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of Production, which is a great feeling. Our blueprint was completed last year, so we’re now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused."

A tentative 2023 release date will mean that the game will be out almost a decade after the launch of Inquisition. Although a substantial wait like this is usually not appreciated, in this case, fans will be really glad that the developers are taking their time to put out a product that everybody will enjoy.

Fans of the series will remember the rushed state of DAII. Even for DAIII, BioWare stated in a post:

"As massive as Dragon Age: Inquisition already is, there were some things the team wanted to get in at launch, but we just ran out of time."

Comments on the 2018 reveal trailer showcase a similar sentiment -

"I've been waiting so long for this, but please, for the sake of all that is good in this world, TAKE YOUR TIME. You can take as much time as you need, just make this game as good as you possibly can." - Unlocked.

"For the love of god DON'T RUSH THIS ONE, it's been 4-5 years but take your time and deliver a good combat, GOOD CUSTOMIZATION and rich lore game, plz don't rush it, pretty pls." - Silent K.

The last few years have seen a number of DA developers leave BioWare, which has become a cause of concern for fans. The update post from Gary allays such fear and assures the players that the highly anticipated game is well in Production under "a strong leadership team of industry and Dragon Age veterans."

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul