Dragon Age 4 release date still up in the air

The next entry into the series, Dragon Age 4, has been an official project since 2018. However, the last trailer released was during the Game Awards 2020 but was void of a release date.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t changed, and no concrete release date has been given since. Not even the platforms are known.

Considering the great lengths of time RPGs can take to create, 2022 is the fifth year the game has been in development.

Dragon Age 4: Developers focused on single-player experience

Despite not having an official release date, BioWare has relinquished some key notes on the direction they’re taking with the sequel. On the game’s website, the team posted a small blog.

One portion, in particular, is noteworthy:

“Speaking of building new worlds and stories for you to explore, we want to let you all know that we’re still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age.”

This is a sharp departure from the previous entry, which incorporated a four-player co-op mode. It was the first time the series had toyed with multiplayer.

While it appears the focus is on a single-player experience, that could change with DLC or some kind of optional multiplayer component.

What’s Dragon Age 4 all about?

Like the release date, not much is known about the story — just small nuggets that ask more questions than answers. What is known points to Solas and the Dread Wolf, who are one and the same.

At the end of the DLC for Dragon Age; Inquisition, Solas is revealed to be Fen’Harel, a powerful and very ancient mage. In the cinematic trailer for the game, Solas makes an appearance, standing in front of an intimidating mural of a white, multi-eyed wolf.

Another tidbit comes from lead writer Patrick Weekes, who offered insight into the narrative goals for the game. He explains:

“For the game, we’re working on now. We want to tell the story of, ‘What happens when you don’t have power?’ What happens when the people in charge aren’t willing to address the issues?”

That could mean a plot that doesn’t revolve around prophecy, which echoes the voiceover heard in the cinematic trailer. However, it’s unknown whether or not the protagonist of the last game will have any agency over the campaign.

