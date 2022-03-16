With EA Play Live 2022 canceled, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II may not be as close to completion as expected

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II may not be ready if EA Play Live's 2022 skip is to be interpreted by fans. Earlier in the day, news emerged that EA would not be hosting its annual function, which has been a bit of a surprise. EA uses the EA Play Live event to showcase their upcoming games and give out possible time frames of their release dates.

Nibel @Nibellion



"We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them"



ign.com/articles/ea-pl… EA Play 2022 is cancelled"We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them" EA Play 2022 is cancelled"We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them"ign.com/articles/ea-pl… https://t.co/KDBTLwClJ3

After the massive success of the first game, EA had confirmed about making a sequel back in 2021. Earlier this year, reputed journalist Jeff Grub had hinted at a possibility for EA to showcase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II ahead of E3.

However, this will be at this year's EA Play Live event that has now been canceled. While EA has not stated a reason, the most vital possibility seems to be the developmental stage the games are in.

Nibel @Nibellion



"Expect to hear about the game in a significant way before E3"



giantbomb.com/videos/grubbsn… via Grubb: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 likely to be revealed before this year's E3 (possibly around May)"Expect to hear about the game in a significant way before E3" via Grubb: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 likely to be revealed before this year's E3 (possibly around May)"Expect to hear about the game in a significant way before E3"giantbomb.com/videos/grubbsn… https://t.co/8UUEuGsirm

EA Play Live event cancelation hints at slow progress on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II

Jeff Grub was one of the early ones to break the news about the possible showcase of the sequel in May 2022, with a possible release later in the year. Industry insider Tom Henderson also confirmed the accuracy of the dates. However, Henderson had hinted at a likely scenario when the game could be delayed till 2023, and the cancelation of EA Play Live in 2022 hints towards the same.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



But the dates on the Jedi: Fallen Order by I reached out to a few people regarding all the information that came out on Star Wars this week (unfortunately I don't know about LEGO Star Wars).But the dates on the Jedi: Fallen Order by @JeffGrubb are accurate - But like him, I wouldn't be surprised if it gets pushed to 23. I reached out to a few people regarding all the information that came out on Star Wars this week (unfortunately I don't know about LEGO Star Wars).But the dates on the Jedi: Fallen Order by @JeffGrubb are accurate - But like him, I wouldn't be surprised if it gets pushed to 23.

It's pretty likely that if Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II was in a state worthy of a display, EA would have done so. The first game of the series was a massive success, and fans have patiently waited for the second game ever since it was confirmed last year.

Showcasing it would have genuinely garnered a lot of hype among fans and given out potential dates for when the game would arrive. However, it seems that the game isn't at a stage where EA considers it display-worthy.

There's a strong chance that the actual reason might be something entirely different, but official silence always leads to speculation. For example, some fans recently speculated that Hogwarts Legacy might be canceled after the official silence until it was broken two days ago.

Cryptix @CryptixTweets @HogwartsLegacy Building a bad rep with the community and the games not even out. I think this game is dead and their waiting to release and apology tweet. @HogwartsLegacy Building a bad rep with the community and the games not even out. I think this game is dead and their waiting to release and apology tweet.

If Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II is indeed not ready, it's best to push it back. EA has faced massive backlash in the last few months over the state of Battlefield 2042. There have been accusations that the game was released in an unfinished state.

At this point in time, EA has given out nothing except that EA Play Live won't happen in 2022. So it could be possible that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II would be released in 2022. However, the signs present at the current time would suggest otherwise.

Nibel @Nibellion @stabatme It'll probably be presented around Star Wars related Summer event @stabatme It'll probably be presented around Star Wars related Summer event

EA's cancelation of its digital showcase indicates that there's nothing significantly worth displaying to fans at the moment. It's pretty certain that all significant upcoming projects would fall under this, including the highly-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II.

Edited by Shaheen Banu