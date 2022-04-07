Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been out since April 4, 2022. The game has been doing pretty well as far as reviews are concerned. It currently has a solid mid-80s Metascore on Metacritic, with the user score comfortably in the high 80s.

The title spans several movies, from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace to Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. It recreates the characters and planets with Legos. More importantly, each movie is broken into several levels.

This begs the question: is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga an open-world game? The answer is yes, but it’s a tad more nuanced than that.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is an open-world game with multiple sections

When players land on a planet, whether during Free Roam or the story, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t always limit them to a single linear path.

The game will often feel and play like a sandbox. There’s a single objective for players to follow, but they can interact with dozens of NPCs for fun or find hidden missions in vast open spaces.

Levels in the game can be vast, with maps that are on par with the best open-world experiences. There are also smaller, more personal levels that only incorporate what’s necessary for scene recreation.

However, even in small spaces, there are plenty of collectibles to find, side missions to complete, and general Star Wars goodness.

And that’s just focusing on the planets. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also has space levels. Many are directly related to planets. They give players a place to fly and a chance to see a planet from space.

For example, the challenge Rampage Run: Kamino actually takes place in space right above a watery Kamino.

Challenges are also an option, not just collectibles. Completing these can unlock a bunch of characters, including Yoda. Every level has three challenges to beat. This encourages players to revisit old levels for secrets.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is certainly an open-world experience, but it’s more than that. It’s like multiple large sandboxes glued together, with over 350 playable characters.

If all this sounds like fun, don't miss out on what the game has to offer. The title is available on a plethora of platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.

