How to complete Rampage Run: Kamino in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here in all of its Legofied goodness. The game allows players to experience the world of Star Wars just as it appears in the movies. However, its recreation of scenes has an air of silliness that’s obviously geared towards young players.

Just because Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's demographic is young players does not mean there can’t be difficult challenges in the game. There are an incredible number of levels that players get to participate in, many of which have special challenges.

When players reach Kamino during Episode II: Attack of the Clones, a separate area called Kamino Space will be available to play. This allows players to fly in space above the watery planet of Kamino. This is where the challenge Rampage Run: Kamino can be started and completed in the game.

How to start and finish Rampage Run on Kamino in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In order to complete Rampage Run: Kamino in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you will need to pilot a ship to destroy a series of targets.

The challenge itself is located towards the middle of the map. Once you have started the challenge, you will be given 40 seconds to hit as many targets as possible.

There are nearly two dozen targets. While there are a fair few to shoot, the good news is that the targets never move and are completely stationary.

Another good news is that you will have the opportunity to pick your own ship, like the Razor Crest. It is natural to choose the ship you are most familiar with. However, you should generally try to pick one that is really good at making sharp turns. This will make it far easier to line up the ship and ultimately destroy the target.

Aside from completing the Rampage Run for the sake of the challenge, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also rewards you based on the number of targets you have destroyed.

Depending on how well you do, you’ll get one of three medals:

Bronze : Rewarded for destroying six targets.

: Rewarded for destroying six targets. Silver : Rewarded for destroying 15 targets.

: Rewarded for destroying 15 targets. Gold: Rewarded for destroying 21 targets.

Gold is the highest award you can net for Rampage Run: Kamino in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It provides the best reward: a new character.

The character in question is Temmin “Snap” Wexley, who was a Resistance pilot introduced in the movie Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh