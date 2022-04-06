How to unlock The Razor Crest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players experience the iconic franchise in a variety of ways.

The game has a mode that allows players to take any character or ship into the world of Star Wars. One ship that has become popular in the modern entries of the franchise is the Razor Crest.

Flown by the Mandalorian, of the Disney Plus series with the same name, the Razor Crest can be unlocked by simply entering a code.

How to obtain the Razor Crest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are a ton of unlockables in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Players can add dozens of characters and ships to their collection by playing through the game's different episodes.

The Razor Crest is not one of those collectibles. Instead of obtaining it by completing a level or a specific mission, players can simply enter a code that gives them access to it.

A look at the Code screen in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

This code only needs to be entered once, and the Razor Crest will be permanently available.

Players don't need to reach a certain point in the campaign in order to be able to enter codes. Codes can be entered whenever a player can access the main menu.

Players can just follow these quick and easy steps to fly the Razor Crest:

Access the main menu.

Navigate to the codes section.

Enter the code ARVALA7 .

. Confirm this is the code to enter.

Return to the game and select the Razor Crest as the ship to fly.

When a player jumps into the story mode for the first time, they will have to wait to switch ships. The Razor Crest will be available, but the free play mode will need to be unlocked to actually use it.

A player is flying the Razor Crest above Coruscant (Image via TT Games)

When the Razor Crest has been obtained in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can choose it as their primary means of transportation. They can do this in Galaxy Free Play mode or in the main story after free play is available.

From there, it can be used to travel from planet to planet and can even be used in space battles. Shooting down enemy fighters with the Razor Crest is any Star Wars fan's dream.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh