5 best LEGO games to play before LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

There are over 25 games in the LEGO franchise related to other licensed properties. This ranges from the LEGO Movie franchise, which is now owned by Universal Pictures, to the Indiana Jones IP. Out of all of them, however, the most consistent and universally beloved adaptations are the LEGO Star Wars games.

This laid the foundation for retelling the narrative in the usual LEGO family-friendly, entertaining way as seen in these games. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the upcoming LEGO title in 2022, is also the fifth entry to the pre-existing LEGO Star Wars series.

As fans count down towards the title's April 5 release date, here are 5 games that they can play in preparation.

5 LEGO games to play in anticipation of LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

1) LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (2007)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga is a collection of the first two LEGO Star Wars games, i.e., LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game (2005) and LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (2006).

Together, they trace the narrative of two film trilogies, the prequel trilogy (starting with The Phantom Menace) and the original Star Wars trilogy (starting with A New Hope) in the first-ever attempt by the LEGO games genre to encompass such a massive undertaking.

Being a hallmark of the classic-era heyday of the movie franchise, even the dated mechanics of these early LEGO games have held up to be serviceable to any Star Wars fan for one full playthrough.

2) LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (2011)

The engine upgrade in this game is prominent at the outset with dynamic shadowcasting, still a novelty of wonder in the early 2010s. The way the game uses its upgraded capabilities is beyond skin-deep, though, as LEGO Star Wars III sometimes swaps its genre to broaden its scope into a quasy-RTS game involving base-building, resource management, and commanding troops.

Story-wise, it is an adaptation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, both the 2008 film and the TV series. Be warned that it is still voiceless, and thus depends on the player's pre-existing knowledge from watching the TV series.

3) LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016)

Despite a mixed fan reception about its disjointed smaller hub areas, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens is arguably the most feature-rich and well-made game out of the lot.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens follows the events of the 2015 film and covers the events that occur between the movie and its prequel, Return of The Jedi (1983).

In terms of gameplay, this is where the game embraces the modern AAA action game tropes - complete with cover-based shooting gallery sections and a surprisingly fun series of open-air aerial combat sections on gunships.

4) LEGO DC Supervillains (2018)

"The Skywalker Saga" will be a big departure from the previous four LEGO Star Wars games with its inclusion of voice-acting, albeit with the option of a toggleable mumble mode.

In terms of modern LEGO franchised game design, LEGO DC Supervillains is the closest imitation of what we will likely get. Moreover, the game is considered not only among the best LEGO superhero games, but also one of the best LEGO video game products overall.

5) Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 (2010)

Released the year before LEGO Star Wars III, LEGO Harry Potter is the most comparable LEGO licensed game to the Star Wars saga. As the title indicates, the games follow the Harry Potter films from part 1 to 4.

However, with the LEGO Harry Potter Collection available on Switch and Xbox One, the player gets to pick between any movie from the first and the seventh - much like how they can pick between the first, fourth, or seventh 'Skywalker Saga' episode from the get-go, and finish them in any order.

