What is DrVaWiPe attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer online game in which players utilize a variety of offensive methods to destroy their opponents' bases. Players can either devise their own offensive methods or rely on the strategies of more experienced players, such as Blizzard E-Drags, GoHo, and others.

In Clash of Clans, DrVaWiPe is a well-known attack strategy, and it's a very efficient strategy for TH 8. The army's composition can be changed depending on the opponent's base, yet the primary troops remain the same.

Using DrVaWiPe attack in Clash of Clans

DrVaWiPe is a Town Hall 8 3-star attack strategy that is incredibly reliable and effective in multiplayer fights and clan war attacks. Dragons, Wizards, PEKKAs, and Valkyries are all used in this strategy, which can guarantee at least two stars if performed appropriately.

If you have high-level TH 8 troops and want to push for trophies, use this effective attack strategy.

The Army composition of the TH 8 DrVaWiPe attack strategy is:

5 Valkyries

3 Dragons

3 PEKKAs

4 Goblins

4 Wizards

1 Hog Rider

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

4 Earthquake Spells

Dragon (Clan castle)

This army composition costs around 875 Dark Elixir and 96100 Elixir.

Execution of DrVaWiPe attack strategy

Step 1: Use a Poison Spell to finish the enemy's Clan castle troops after luring them out with the Hog Rider. If they don't die, lure them to a corner and finish the task with the Wizards.

Step 2: Use earthquake spells to destroy walls creating a funnel for ground troops.

Step 3: Create a funnel for PEKKAs and Valkyries and once the Air defenses are destroyed, deploy the Dragons along with Rage spells.

Step 4: Let the Dragons, PEKKAs and Valkyries take most of the core defenses and use wizards to attack side defenses.

Step 5: Deploy goblins to clean up outside buildings like army camp, collectors, etc.

Step 6: Practice this attack strategy regularly and TH 8 players can easily loot 3-star bases in multiplayer battles and clan war attacks.

The army composition can be changed based on the opponent's base and clan castle troops. Use hogs and giants to lure the enemy's clan castle troops and take them out before launching the main troops.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

