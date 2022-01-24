Which movies does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cover?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is scheduled for release in April, and it will excite fans to learn that the upcoming installment covers several movies of the sci-fi franchise.

Traveller's Tales will soon release the sixth installment of the series and the first since the release of Lego Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in 2016. The upcoming game is tipped to become the most ambitious release of the series. The game should be delightful for both Lego and Star Wars fans if expectations are correct.

As per reports, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga plans to have parts from all the major movies in the franchise. Players will have a massive roster of characters available for them to play with. The best thing about the upcoming game is that players are not required to have prior knowledge.

Confirmed list of Star Wars movies in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The latest release from the Lego Star Wars franchise will contain levels from all nine movies. The complete set of films that will feature in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

This will also be the debut of two new movies in the Lego Star Wars franchise. The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker haven't been present in any earlier games under the banner. The Skywalker Saga will be the first entrance of both movies to the world of Plastic blocks.

Each movie is rumored to have five levels, which will likely have stories influenced by the movies. Players will have no shortage of content and can enjoy levels from a film before moving on to the next.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on April 5 and available on all major platforms, including the next-generation consoles and the Nintendo Switch.

