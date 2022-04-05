Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - what are the different editions and which one should you buy?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releases on April 5, 2022, for a wide variety of platforms. Much like other titles, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes in multiple editions for players to choose from. With the differences between each edition not clearly detailed, players have a hard time determining which is worth it for them.

Listed below is every edition of the game and what players can expect out of each.

What editions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are available?

All nine Star Wars episodes come together in one edition, for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This creates a story that players can experience in one go, with an open-world hub to select any of the episodes. Each will feature five story missions and tons of characters to unlock.

As far as the actual editions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there are two: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Edition includes the game itself and nothing else. There will be plenty of content for players to get through and a wealth of characters to see and play as.

It retails for $59.99 across all platforms except for Steam, where it is available for $49.99. This edition features the base game and not other additions.

Then there’s the Deluxe Edition, which can be purchased digitally on Steam or physically in stores for $69.99. The Deluxe Edition comes with a few extra goodies that are listed below:

Lego Star Wars Deluxe Edition content

Slipcover case to unmask Darth Vader

Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk LEGO Minifigure

Character Collection (6 character packs)

For players that pre-ordered the game digitally, they also receive the “Trooper Pack”. This comes with a wide variety of Storm Troopers from the Star Wars franchise.

The character collection features characters from Star Wars' side content. Pre-ordering the game also unlocks a classic Obi-Wan Kenobi classic Minifigure, but it’s unknown how long that will be available. The following franchises are featured in the DLC bundled with the Deluxe Edition.

Deluxe Edition DLC contents

The Mandalorian - Season 1

The Mandalorian - Season 2

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Classic Characters

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Which edition of Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the right pick?

For most players, the standard edition will be the go-to choice. Not everyone wants to get the DLC or even cares about it.

These players might be happy with the 300 characters they can unlock in the game. If players just want to play the game and aren’t interested in the various DLC packs or want to purchase them separately, it may be better to just get the base game.

However, the physical Deluxe Edition comes with a few neat items, and long-time fans of Star Wars may want those in their collection. The Deluxe Edition also comes with all of the DLC. If bought separately, each piece of DLC costs $2.99.

For fans who want all of the characters or want to play them in the game as soon as possible, the Deluxe Edition is certainly the right pick. For those not interested in the physical items of the Deluxe Edition, the Deluxe Digital Edition is the right choice where they get the game and all of the DLC.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releases today, April 5, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Mac operating systems.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi