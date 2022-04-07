How to unlock Yoda in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are hundreds of characters available to unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Considering how many movies there are in the Star Wars franchise, both iconic and one-off side characters make an appearance. Many even have alternate variations.

One exceptionally popular and beloved character that’s unlockable in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is Yoda. He held the rank of Grand Master for hundreds of years and trained the likes of Obi-Wan, Mace Windu, Count Dooku, and Luke Skywalker.

Since Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga includes levels from the Star Wars prequels, players won’t have to wait long to unlock Yoda.

How to play as Yoda in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To unlock Yoda in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, start and finish Episode II: Attack of the Clones. Each episode in the game includes five separate levels.

For Episode II: Attack of the Clones, these levels are as follows (in order):

A Wrestle with Wesell

The Hunt for Jango

Droid Factory Frenzy

Petranaki Panic

The Battle of the Jedi

Once “The Battle of the Jedi” is finished, Yoda will be automatically unlocked and playable, without the player having to spend studs.

Despite using a cane, Yoda moves at a normal speed and is even more agile with his lightsaber out. There aren’t any alternate variations of Yoda. However, one of Luke Skywalker’s alternate skins includes Yoda in a backpack, which can be unlocked by playing through the original Star Wars trilogy.

How to unlock Yaddle and Baby Yoda

You can’t talk about Yoda without mentioning the other canonical members of his unnamed species: Yaddle and Grogu (baby Yoda).

You won’t be able to play as Grogu, but at least he can tag along when you’re gunning down Lego Stormtroopers as the Mandolorian.

Yaddle doesn’t make much of an appearance in Star Wars — just a brief scene in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. She, like Yoda, was a Jedi, though she held the rank of Jedi Master. Make sure you have a Jedi character if you wish to unlock her.

To unlock Yaddle, go to Coruscant and visit the Federal District. Use the taxi service to reach the Jedi Temple.

You’ll find Yaddle in the lobby. She will give you the side mission “Tuskens and Dragons.” Once the mission is completed, Yaddle will be unlocked as a playable character.

Unfortunately, Grogu is part of a Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC character pack, specifically the Mandolorian Season 1 Character Pack.

The character pack includes Grogu if you purchase the DLC separately or buy the Deluxe Edition.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh