Every available class in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the latest and greatest in a long line of brick-built sci-fi experiences. The game has expanded upon its predecessors, added fun new elements, and completely remixed the Lego game format.

This new entry has over 300 playable characters, many of which aren't playable anywhere else. To keep them all organized, the game has divided this massive cast into ten classes with unique ability lists and level-up trees.

Every class in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The ten classes break down Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's massive character list by slightly confusing criteria. Each features a different set of abilities available to every character within them.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Image via Warner Bros.)

Jedi

It is the home of franchise mainstays like Luke, Anakin, and Rey but also the domain of lesser-known knights like Kit Fisto or Qui-Gon Jinn. This class allows players to upgrade powerful Force abilities. Jedi characters can increase the damage of Force-thrown objects and the duration of distracting effects.

Count Dooku (Image via Warner Bros.)

Dark Side

With the good comes the bad. This category contains classic evildoers like Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and Darth Maul. This evil class empowers characters' abilities to strike fear into their targets and deal consistent damage through the iconic Force Choke.

Princess Leia (Image via Warner Bros.)

Hero

Those who fight on the good side without the aid of the Jedi Order have the Hero class. Leia, Finn, and Poe wind up here, as do Jar Jar and Rose. These characters can increase shields and gather more healing items in combat

Captain Phasma (Image via Warner Bros.)

Villain

Bad guys who don't wield the red lightsabers. Empire or First Order soldiers like Captain Phasma take up this class. They get improved explosives and more ammunition, and a drone to help in combat.

Jawas (Image via Warner Bros.)

Scavenger

The scrappy denizens of the outer rims. Players will find Jawas and Ewoks here, along with young Rey. This class comes with various tools, including climbing gear, gliders, and an explosive blaster.

Han and Chewy (Image via Warner Bros.)

Scoundrel

Han and Chewy, along with Lando and friends. These morally ambiguous characters have crafty combat skills, like charged shots and slide tackles, along with some business acumen.

Boba Fett (Image via Warner Bros.)

Bounty Hunter

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's most self-explanatory class. Figures like Boba Fett, his dad Jango, Greedo, and Bossk fill the ranks of this role. Bounty Hunters are paid in studs for defeating foes, can see their targets through walls, and fire a spread shot to deal more damage.

R2-D2 (Image via Warner Bros.)

Astromech Droid

The strangely-shaped machines who help out the heroes and villains. R2-D2 and BB-8 can be found here, along with several other seemingly random letters and numbers. They are best at distracting enemies with holograms, hacking machinery, and stunning their foes with electrical attacks.

C-3PO (Image via Warner Bros.)

Protocol Droids

More service-oriented robots. Mostly C-3PO and his many comparable cohorts. These droids can translate alien languages, increase the effectiveness of turrets, and occasionally deflect blaster fire.

Young Anakin (Image via Warner Bros.)

Extra

This category is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's grab bag. Everything that didn't make it into the other classes winds up here. 10-year-old Anakin, Jabba the Hut, and diner chef Dexter Jettster occupy this class. Extras lack any unique class abilities but can still have fun gameplay on their own.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features tons of characters with a fascinating new class system. Players should pick their favorite class and explore the galaxy.

