Which Uncharted games are eligible for upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, and how to get them?

Fans of Nathan Drake can rejoice as their favorite protagonist is back in the remastered collection Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. This collection contains Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which won over 150 Game of the Year awards and the spin-off from the Uncharted Franchise, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

PlayStation 5 users have been waiting excitedly for the Uncharted series to come to the newest console, and their wish has finally come true with this collection. It also brings a graphical overhaul to suit the capabilities of the next-gen console.

PlayStation UK @PlayStationUK Reminder about the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection upgrade path:



1. You can upgrade if you have purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the Digital Bundle



2. Upgrade will be available on Friday



3. It will cost £10



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves has offer for upgradation from previous games of series

Gamers who have bought either Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or both can pay an upgradation fee of $10/€10 to receive the digital version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. The process of upgradation has been officially announced to be starting from Friday, January 28.

Owners of PS4 disc copies must insert the disk into the PS5 every time they want to play the digital version on the latter. PS4 game disc owners who bought the PS5 digital editions will not receive the game at the discounted price.

Also, PlayStation Plus Members who claimed Uncharted 4 for PS4 are not eligible for the update.

Graphical overhauls and performance tweaks in new release

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves comes with a graphical overhaul that guarantees the user can enjoy the beautiful environments and stunning visuals of the Uncharted game in 4k and crisp resolution in the new Fidelity mode.

There is also the option of Performance mode for a 60 FPS experience and Performance Mode+, which targets a 120 FPS experience at 1080p resolution.

Also, a new addition is the Spatial 3D Audio, which brings the sounds and the environment of the Uncharted series closer to gamers than ever. With the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the developers have fine-tuned the rumble and resistance to make the experience more immersive.

Additionally, players in select countries who buy or upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves receive a free voucher code to watch the new Uncharted movie, releasing in February 2022. Fans of the Uncharted Series on PC will have to hold their breath as the team has promised to add them to the collection in the near future.

