What's included in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5?

Uncharted fans have a lot to look forward to these days, including the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which will remaster the single-player tales from both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for the PlayStation 5.

Next Friday, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is arriving on PlayStation 5!

It will bring significant graphics improvements to the game. Users may also see the game being streamed in 4K resolutions. On January 28, 2022, the Legacy Of Thieves Collection will be released. It's a remastered PlayStation 5 release.

Those who have been lucky enough to come upon one of Sony's next-generation systems will only have to wait a few weeks to play Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer's upgraded adventures.

PC gamers, on the other hand, will have to wait a little longer, as Iron Galaxy Studios' version of the double-pack is still slated for release in 2022.

What will PS5 players get from the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection?

Games included

A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy both co-headline the material contained in the Legacy of Thieves Collection, as the array of characters included in the bundle's new key image suggests.

Both the games, which were first released on PS4 in 2016 and 2017, will have their stories included in their0 entirety in the forthcoming compilation.

This guarantees that Naughty Dog's distinctive storyline and cinematic skills, as well as some of the franchise's tightest gameplay mechanics, will be on full show within the package.

Nathan Drake’s adventures

Legacy Of Thieves Collection (Image via PlayStation)

In terms of plot, A Thief's End marks the end of Nathan Drake's treasure-hunting adventures in the current canon. Players will travel throughout the world in search of the famous pirate colony of Libertalia over the course of the story which will take up to 15 hours to finish.

The accompanying Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is the first game in the series that does not focus upon its original protagonist, due to Naughty Dog's intention to tie up Drake's story. Instead, Claudia Black-voiced Chloe Frazer, a fan favorite, takes the reins in a shorter narrative that's just as fascinating as the ones Drake has helmed.

Enhanced graphics and gameplay experience

The Lost Legacy (Image via Epic Games)

Fans have come to anticipate a certain amount of enhancement and refinement when it comes to the remastering of Sony's first-party games. In this section, games like the recently released Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut were praised.

It's no surprise that the games in the Legacy of Thieves Collection will live up to the same high level. Thanks to Naughty Dog's attempts to take advantage of the 4K resolutions that are becoming standard around the globe, both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy look noticeably better than their original PS4 releases.

Nathan using ropes to take down his enemies (Image via Naughty Dog)

Since the announcement of Sony's DualSense controller for the PS5, fans have speculated on how studios like Naughty Dog might use its haptic feedback and adjustable triggers. Those questions will be answered for the first time with the release of the Legacy of Thieves Collection.

On PS5, the company has described swinging from ropes, hitting opponents, and driving 4x4 vehicles as sophisticated and gratifying experiences.

Legacy Of Thieves Collection (Image via Playstation)

The studio previously stated that three performance settings, Fidelity, Performance, and Performance+ will operate at 30 frames per second in 4K, 60 frames per second in an undetermined resolution, and 120 frames per second in 1080p, respectively.

It will also have haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio capabilities, and speedier load times.

Pricing for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy (Image Game bytes)

A Thief's End, The Lost Legacy, or A Thief's End & The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle owners may upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Digital Version for $10/€10. The update will become accessible starting from January 28, 2022.

Existing owners of A Thief's End, The Lost Legacy, or the digital two-pack PS4 bundle of both will be able to upgrade to the remastered Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 for $10 instead of having to pay the full $49.99 for the new collection.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan