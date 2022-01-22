What's not included in Hitman Trilogy?

The Hitman Trilogy was released worldwide on January 20 as scheduled, but the way the game has been bundled has raised specific controversy.

Hitman has been a unique and iconic anthology of games that have filled the niches of many gamers. The Assassination of the World is the latest saga that follows Agent 47 on his missions to kill the leaders of Providence under the request of a shadow client. The Trilogy contains the three releases of the series, which were individually released in 2016, 2018 and 2021, respectively.

The gaming community widely expected that the Trilogy would be an all-inclusive bundle. Based on the leads of the developers, many thought that the bundle would have all three games along with all the add-ons in one competitively priced collection.

While the Trilogy consists of three base games, the add-ons have been added as separate bundles, which has caused inevitable confusion.

Hitman Trilogy doesn't have all the Downloadable Content (DLCs)

Much to the surprise of many fans, the Hitman trilogy leaves a lot of things outside its bundle. To make things worse, these bundles contain essential add-ons and have been priced relatively high, almost as close to the Trilogy bundle. These are the DLCs that are not included in the Trilogy and need to be purchased separately.

1) Deluxe Pack

The Deluxe pack comes with several goodies, including suits, items and extra escalation missions. Along with those, a digital book and mission commentary are available.

The Deluxe Pack can be bought separately, or other players can acquire the Deluxe Edition, which comes with the Deluxe Pack and the Hitman 3 base game.

2) Premium Add-ons Bundle

The Premium Add-Ons Bundle comes with the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition and the Hitman 2 Access Pack that allow Hitman 2 locations in the latest installment. Additionally, players will also get the Hitman 1 GOTY Edition, enabling sites from the first game in Hitman 3.

3) Seven Deadly Sins Collection

The Seven Deadly Sins comes with seven different acts that can be bought either in a bundle or separately. It's to be noted that there are no additional ways of obtaining the seven acts, and they are not included in the Deluxe Edition or the Premium Add-Ons Bundle.

