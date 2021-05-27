Uncharted 4 might be headed to PC; which other Sony first-party games should follow suit?

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End marked the end of the Nathan Drake saga, but it looks like PC players might be able to get in on the action, too, now. Over the last couple of years or so, more and more former PlayStation exclusives like Death Stranding and Days Gone have made their way over to PC.

It looks like that might also be the case for Naughty Dog's action-adventure magnum opus. Sony has embraced the PC market with open arms with significant releases like Horizon Zero Dawn on the platform. And Sony is looking to bring Uncharted 4 to the PC.

This news comes as a result of a presentation planned for Sony's Investor Relations Day by Jim Ryan was leaked. According to the document, Sony views both mobile and PC as potential areas for growth, along with regions like India, China, and Russia. Days Gone has already been released for the PC and has had a relatively positive reception by the fanbase and critics alike.

The Uncharted brand and Nathan Drake have been the closest thing to a mascot for the PlayStation brand, and PC fans are indeed excited to see it come to their favorite platform.

Does this mean more AAA games PlayStation exclusives like Uncharted be destined for PC?

A screengrab of the leaked Sony presentation (Image via Sony)

While no other projects apart from Days Gone and Uncharted 4 have been mentioned in the document, it might be interesting to see how this plays out.

Depending upon the kind of success and reception both releases have on the platform, Sony might consider porting more of their IPs to PCs, like:

The Last of Us, 2013

Right alongside Uncharted, The Last of Us emerged as another one of Naughty Dog's modern masterpieces. The game is undoubtedly one of Sony's most successful titles and helped establish the PS3 and later the PS4 as the go-to console for the single-player enthusiast.

The game was recently, according to rumors, set for a remake for the PS5, but nothing has yet been confirmed by Sony.

Bloodborne, 2018

FromSoftware has made a habit of relentlessly punishing players with incredibly challenging yet rewarding games, and the fans won't have it any other way. Many believed Bloodborne to be the game that could act as the "system-seller" for the PS4, and it was true for the most part.

Bloodborne became the first few big first-party exclusives, alongside Uncharted 4, for the PS4 and remains, to this day, one of the best games in its catalog.

God of War, 2018

Sony has led the charge when it comes to ambitious, narrative-driven single-player games with strong gameplay. None perhaps exemplifies more than Santa Monica Studios' generation-defining title, God of War.

The game is an absolute technical powerhouse, much like Uncharted 4, and it will be glorious to see it in its full glory, not restricted by console hardware.