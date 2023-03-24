How to use Siri on your Apple devices

Siri is a voice-controlled personal assistant that comes built-in with Apple devices. It helps you interact with your device hands-free through voice commands and can perform a wide range of tasks.

You can ask it questions, command actions, and request to see something on your device. It also provides you with web links that open in your default web browser. You can use it to view files and data on your Apple device, as it has access to all in-built apps.

It is available on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, HomePods, Macs, and a few other Apple devices where you can perform tasks via voice commands.

Using Apple's voice assistant on an iPhone (Image via iMore)

The virtual assistant is capable of processing natural language, which makes interactions more human-like. The more you use it, the better it adapts to your preferences, showing you results and recommendations accordingly.

How to use Siri on iPhone

To activate it on your iPhone or iPad, simply long-press the home button after which it will appear on your display.

Starting from iOS 9 onwards, Apple has introduced "Hey Siri", through which you can activate the feature on your device using voice commands. To use this feature, you need to train it to recognize your voice, after which it will respond to your commands. With this feature, you can simply start by saying "Hey Siri" followed by a question or command.

This can be convenient when you need to perform a task or ask a question, but the device is not accessible.

However, this feature impacts the device's battery life as it requires the microphone to constantly listen for commands.

How to use Siri on Mac

It is available on Mac devices running macOS Sierra or later versions. It can be used to perform a wide range of tasks such as opening different apps, searching the web, creating reminders, and making phone calls.

Apple's voice assistant on macOS (Image via Apple)

To activate it on a Mac, select the Siri icon in the menu bar or use the shortcut "Command + Space" on the keyboard. Once it is activated, ask or type in your query, and it will process the request and answer accordingly.

It also supports text input along with voice commands. This is useful when you're in a noisy environment and prefer typing your queries.

Conclusion

Siri is a versatile and useful voice assistant that can help you improve your productivity and efficiency. By learning what it is capable of, you can perform a wide range of actions on your Apple devices. All of this can be done hands-free without going into complex settings and menus.

Whether you are a professional who intends to manage your work efficiently or a student juggling between classes and assignments, this tool will serve you well in your daily life.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

