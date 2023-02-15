What to expect from Apple's rumored Ultra tier iPhone?: Expected release date, specs, and more

Being at the forefront of innovation and technology, Apple has always managed to keep its consumers on the edge of their seats with its latest releases. Every year, a new product is launched, with the iPhone being the most popular among them. With rumors circulating about the release of an Ultra tier iPhone, the anticipation among enthusiasts is at an all-time high.

The Ultra tier iPhone is expected to be the most advanced and high-end phone that Apple has ever released, surpassing even the current flagship model, the iPhone 14 Max Pro. As we await the official release, enthusiasts can expect to see more rumors and leaks surface in the coming months, giving us a glimpse of what's to come.

Let's look at what we know about the rumored iPhone Ultra to date.

Apple might launch the Ultra tier iPhone in 2024

Mark Gurman @markgurman Power On: Apple says consumers are willing to “stretch” to get the best iPhone possible. So the company is working towards an even higher-end Ultra model for as early as 2024 in addition to adding more exclusive features to the Pro Max. bloomberg.com/news/newslette… Power On: Apple says consumers are willing to “stretch” to get the best iPhone possible. So the company is working towards an even higher-end Ultra model for as early as 2024 in addition to adding more exclusive features to the Pro Max. bloomberg.com/news/newslette…

Rumors are swirling that Apple is considering adding a new, more expensive tier to its iPhone lineup, named the "Ultra." The new iPhone model will be positioned above the current Pro and Pro Max models and could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024.

Although the specifics of the new Ultra tier iPhone are unknown, Apple has used the Ultra name before to differentiate its top-of-the-line products, such as the Ultra Watch and the highest-end version of its M1 processor. It's unclear how the upcoming model will differ from the existing Pro and Pro Max models beyond its price point and a few modifications.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer at Apple (Image via Engadget)

During Apple's recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook hinted that he believes customers are willing to pay a premium for a better product. Cook said:

I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.

It remains to be seen whether the tech giant will go ahead with the release of an Ultra tier iPhone, but the company is known for pushing the boundaries with its innovative and cutting-edge technology, so it's certainly possible.

Apple's Ultra model iPhone is expected to be much more advanced, but pricier

One major change we may notice in the rumored iPhone Ultra is the USB-C port for charging. The tech giant had previously used its proprietary Lightning cable to charge iPhones, and the company argued that a shift to USB-C would cause inconvenience for its customers and ultimately harm the environment.

However, in 2022, the European Union ruled that all phones sold within its member countries must use USB-C as the standard universal charging cable, beginning in 2024.

While performance enhancements are always expected, there are also whispers of aesthetic modifications in the design. It's been rumored that the upcoming iPhone Ultra may feature slimmer bezels and gently curved edges, adding a touch of luxury to the design.

Moreover, DynamicIsland is speculated to receive some accessibility improvements to make it even more user-friendly. Quality has always been a top priority for Apple, and the next model is expected to deliver an even higher standard of build quality.

As for the price, it's no surprise that the cost of an iPhone has continued to increase over time. The top-of-the-line model from 2017, the iPhone X with 256GB of storage, had a price tag of $1,150.

Fast forward to today, and the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1\one terabyte of storage will set you back a whopping $1,600. This trend of rising prices may continue with future releases, so consumers should be prepared to shell out a bit more for the latest and greatest iPhone.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes