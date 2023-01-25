Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which is better in 2023?

In the flagship smartphone industry, Google's Pixel series and Apple iPhones never disappoint with constant upgrades and innovations regularly launching in their lineups. The latest models from these giants are highly popular since both offer cutting-edge performance, premium looks, and many cool features.

If you're also in a dilemma about which smartphone will be a better purchase in 2023, the article explores all the technical specs, features, design, camera, and more to help you simplify the decision.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max, comparison, features, and more

Specifications

Both brands are reliable and popular, as they have been launching devices for several years. Each of the two models is better in some category, but there are a few things you should consider to find the best one. Before moving on to the details, let's look at the technical specs of both devices.

Specifications Google Pixel 7 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Display LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak), 6.7 inches, 1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM), 6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio Chipset Google Tensor G2 (5 nm) Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Battery Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable, 23W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min, 23W wireless, Reverse wireless Li-Ion 4323 mAh, non-removable (16.68 Wh), Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min, 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi) Camera 50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31", 1.2µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS48 MP, f/3.5, 120mm (telephoto), 1/2.55", 0.7µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom12 MP, f/2.2, 126˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.9", 1.25µm, AF 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5", PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF Price $879 $999

Design and display

The iconic design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max with flat sides and display looks stunning. On the other hand, the simplicity and new camera bar on the Google Pixel 7 Pro also look premium. However, the camera bar is made of polished aluminum on the Pixel 7, so it may get scratched.

In terms of display, both look pretty clear, with the same screen size of 6.7 inches. But the 14 Pro Max has a significant advantage in brightness with a peak brightness of 2000 nits compared to the 1500 nits brightness of Pixel 7 pro. The latter is still relatively bright, but the 14 Pro Max will be amazing in sunny outdoor conditions.

Hardware

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max has 6 GB RAM and a max storage of 1 TB. RAM management is considerably different for both iOS and Android, so even though the 14 Pro Max has 6 GB RAM on paper, it doesn't need more than that. On Android, a lot is happening in the background, so the more it is, the better.

The operating system is also different on both devices. The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on iOS, and the Pixel 7 Pro on Android. Both options are good on their own terms and have distinct features, and it is more about preference in the operating system.

Camera

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is more popular for taking better photos, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max is hyped for its video quality. However, there's no big difference in the technical specifications of both cameras.

The good thing about both smartphones is that they give a 2X zoom crop. Even though it's a digital crop, they use a high-megapixel sensor to digitally crop into a 12 MP shot and give a 2X zoom image without losing quality.

Final verdict

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are competitive when it comes to features and performance. The best device depends on your requirements and priorities.

If you want a better camera performance with an Android OS at a comparatively low budget, you can go for the Pixel 7 Pro. However, if you make a lot of videos from your phone and prefer iOS over Android, then the 14 Pro Max is the best option for you.

