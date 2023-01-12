5 most annoying iPhone issues and how to fix them

Apple's iPhone is an amazing piece of technology, but as amazing as it is, users may face some frustrating issues that are easy to fix. Are you tired of facing these annoying issues repeatedly?

Users may face various issues ranging from battery drains to connectivity problems. These issues can be a major nuisance while using your phone.

We discuss five common issues you may face and their practical fixes. Here's how you can troubleshoot and resolve the most common iPhone issues.

Easy fixes for common iPhone issues like Face ID and overheating

1) Call alerts not showing in full screen

One frustrating issue iPhone users often face is that the call alerts only appear at the top of the screen rather than a full-screen call alert as they used to be in the earlier iPhones.

While the problem was initially not there, Apple added this feature in the later updates since many users preferred it. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is frustrating for as many users. Here is how to fix it.

Head to Settings, tap on Phone, and then tap on Incoming Calls. If you find the settings currently set to Banner, change it to Full Screen.

2) The struggle to use an iPhone with one hand

There was an era when all the major mobile companies competed to make the smallest phone possible. But since the smartphone came alone, the competition is now focused on the bigger display.

People with smaller hands find it challenging to use bigger phones with one hand, but thankfully there is a fix. Follow these steps to resolve the problem.

Go to Settings, tap on Accessibility, and then Touch. Check the status of Reachability and ensure that it is enabled.

Once this process is done, you can swipe down at the bottom of the screen. This step will bring the display almost halfway down the phone and make it easy to access the top of the screen with one hand.

3) Accidently taking screenshots

If you notice that your iPhone is taking accidental screenshots very often, it is because a shortcut to take such an action may have been mistakenly set up without your knowledge.

While the shortcut is undoubtedly helpful, it can also be a pain if you set it up by mistake or don't use it often. This issue has a speedy quick fix.

To check if you've set it up, go to Settings, tap Accessibility, and then Touch. Scroll to the bottom and tap on where it says Back Tap. You may have set the Double Tap shortcut to screenshots; ensure it is set to None.

4) Overheating

While there isn't a specific fix for the issue of overheating, the best thing to do is find the root cause of the problem. Here are a few things to try and check whether the issue persists.

First, keep your phone away from direct sunlight or a hot appliance. These external factors could be why your iPhone must be getting a bit too hot.

You can try restarting, updating, or resetting your phone if the problem is internal. Also, if the problem starts right after installing a specific application, remove it from your device.

5) Face ID issue

Face ID is a fantastic feature, but if you regularly wear sunglasses or a mask, it is a problem. Thankfully, it has a very straightforward solution.

Head to Settings and then Face ID & Passcodes. Enter your passcode if needed, and two options are important to us. The first is Face ID with a Mask, you need to toggle that on, and the mask will no longer be an issue. Another option is Require Attention for Face ID; toggling off will resolve the problem.

Following the easy steps mentioned above will fix the most common issues iPhone users face. If the issues persist, try clearing the cache or restarting the phone. It is essential to know the fixes to the common issues so that you can continue enjoying your device without any interruptions.

