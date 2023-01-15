What to expect from Android 14? Leaked features, expected improvements, rumored release date, and more

Users are eagerly waiting for Android 14 to come out, as it is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming versions of Google's popular OS. With the release of version 13 Tiramisu, many users are restless about the following variant of the popular mobile operating system.

If you are an Android fan and excited about the next iteration of its operating system, here's what to expect from the upcoming update, including leaked features, desired improvements, and the rumored release date.

You'll also get to know some of the latest speculations surrounding the upcoming release and an overview of the history and development of Google's Operating System for Mobile.

Android 14 is expected to be named "UpsideDown Cake" and speculated features

Google's Operating System always brings something new and exciting in its updates. Since its initial release in 2008, each version has been named uniquely in alphabetical order, starting with version 1.5 Cupcake.

Each version was named after a dessert until it changed with the release of Android 10. The upcoming one is expected to be called UpsideDown Cake, with many cool updates and changes. Let's look at the amazing features expected to come with the latest Android 14.

Android 14 Satellite Connectivity

Hiroshi Lockheimer @lockheimer Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in '08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we're designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android!

Android 14 is rumored to come with an all-new satellite connectivity feature that'll allow users to send emergency signals by using satellites regardless of the sim signals.

Google has made this big announcement official, and according to their senior vice president, the upcoming update will officially come with a satellite connectivity feature. The good news is that this will be available on all phones eligible to run Android 14.

Widgets for Lockscreen

The old lock screen widget feature is expected to come again (Image via Amanz/Unsplash)

Widgets for the lock screen were last seen in version 4.4 KitKat. It is more of a decorative feature, but with Samsung currently having it and Apple reintroducing it in iOS 16, it seems that it's still liked by users. Hence they might see this again in Android 14.

Dynamic Island

Is the popular OS coming up with its own Dynamic Island? (Image via DynamicSpot App)

We've often seen Google taking an interest in Apple's iPhone developments. As we've witnessed a lot of popularity for Apple's Dynamic Island, we can expect something similar in the following versions of the popular OS.

Many applications trending on the Google Play Store are offering a similar experience to Apple's Dynamic Island and are liked by users. Google might bring a similar feature or maybe a better version of it.

Although these details are not yet confirmed, we can expect similar features in the upcoming updates for Google's OS. We've noticed a trend with the tech giant releasing its updates, and in a similar manner, we can expect the latest update to roll out in the fall of 2023.

Users can also find updates in the UI, gestures, privacy, and many more. It is important to consider that features and release dates are subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt until officially released or announced.

