How to create backup on Samsung Android phones

A backup is a copy of important data that is created in case the original information is lost or damaged. It allows the user to restore files and documents. Creating backups is very important as they regularly or periodically ensure that an individual always has a copy of their important files in case something causes data loss or corruption.

It is also important to store the backup in a secure location to protect it from physical damage or theft. There are several options available to users in this regard, such as cloud storage solutions that provide a more convenient way to back up data and access it from multiple devices. Samsung smartphones, thankfully, come with plenty of ways to keep valuable information safe.

Backup important data on Samsung smartphones with these methods

Using Samsung Cloud

The steps for backing up data using Samsung Cloud on Samsung phones are as follows:

Create or log in to your Samsung account.

Open Device Settings.

Open Accounts and select the Backup option.

Tap "Back up data" under Samsung Cloud.

Check the boxes of the data you want to back up and click on "Back up."

The device may take up to two hours to back up your files, depending on the internet speed and the amount of data on your phone. Subsequently, the information may be restored on any Samsung device by clicking on the "Restore data" option under Samsung Cloud and following the on-screen instructions.

Samsung Cloud has a file storage limit of 15 GB for storing images, videos, notes, and other important documents. However, it offers unlimited space for Android applications such as Contacts and Calendar.

Using Google Drive on Samsung phones

The steps for storing data on Google Drive on Samsung phones are as follows:

Log in to the Google account you would like to back up your data to.

Open Device Settings.

Open Accounts and select the Backup option.

Select "Back up data" under Google Drive.

Turn on "Backup by Google One."

Turn on the options for the files you want to back up under Backup Details. Selecting everything is recommended.

Click on the "Back up now option" and wait for the process to complete.

Once the process is complete, the data will be successfully backed up. The information can then be restored to any device at any time by logging in to the Google account.

Google Drive provides a storage capacity of 15 GB for free to store important data. The capacity can later be upgraded by going to drive and selecting a suitable plan.

Although most people use the traditional method of backing up files and documents on a microSD card, this is not very safe. It can lead to the card getting damaged, lost, or stolen. This is why cloud storage is the perfect method for backing up data on any device, including Samsung mobiles that run Android.

