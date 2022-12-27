How to set up Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches currently available on the market. It comes with a wide range of features designed to help users stay connected and productive.

The Google product is both attractive and functional. It is made from premium materials and is available in two sizes (130-175 mm and 165-210 mm).

The smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display, NFC, Gorilla glass, and many more features. It is also obtainable in a variety of colors (Matte Black Stainless Steel case/Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver Stainless Steel case/Charcoal Active band, Polished Silver Stainless Steel case/Chalk Active band, and Champagne Gold Stainless Steel case/Hazel Active band).

The Pixel Watch has many sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, and altimeter. It also has a heart rate monitor, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The smartwatch can make and receive calls, read and respond to messages, and track fitness goals. Furthermore, it supports Google Assistant, which helps users interact with the device using their voice. Its only compatibility requirement is a device with at least Android version 8.0 or later.

You must download the Google Pixel Watch app before setting up the smartwatch

Follow the steps given below to set up your Google Pixel Watch:

Switch on your Google Pixel Watch. A notification will appear asking you to download the Google Pixel Watch application on your smartphone. Proceed with the download.

Open the application. A pairing code will appear on both devices.

Verify the code, and click on 'Confirm.' This will pair your smartwatch with your smartphone.

Check the required boxes in the Terms and Conditions menu, and click on the 'I Agree' option. It is recommended to keep all the boxes checked.

Allow the nearby device permission using Bluetooth.

Allow the application to manage the smartwatch.

Select the Google account you want to log in with or skip.

Select the 'I Accept' option on the additional legal terms page. This will successfully connect your smartwatch to your smartphone.

Select the wrist you want to use the watch on. Click on 'Next.'

Set up the Google Assistant app by following the on-screen instructions or click on skip.

Select the security type to set in your smartwatch.

Click on 'Next' and follow the on-screen instructions to set up the Google Wallet or skip.

Select the apps to install on your smartwatch and click on 'Continue.' You can also opt to install the applications later.

The setup will be completed, and the smartwatch will restart.

After restarting, follow the instructions (and tour) on the screen to understand how to use the smartwatch.

Using the Google Pixel Watch app on your smartphone, you can customize the watch face, add apps to your smartwatch, and adjust settings for notifications, fitness tracking, and more. However, you will need additional apps to use some of the features provided by the smartwatch.

After following these steps, the Google Pixel Watch will be ready to use. With your smartwatch set up, you can now stay connected and active on the go.

